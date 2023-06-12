USDA CENTER FOR VETERINARY BIOLOGICS ALLOWS GROUNDBREAKING PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO OF VACCINES TO PORK INDUSTRY

Animal health company Medgene granted a second Platform technology license to provide solutions for pork producers.

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) has allowed animal health company, Medgene, license to produce and market a USDA - approved Platform Vaccine to the pork industry. The license applies to use of their Platform technology to produce vaccines addressing disease targets such as Rotavirus, Porcine Circovirus, Influenza A, and Sapovirus.

Medgene CEO, Mark Luecke and Medgene National Sales Manager, Andy Smythe announce recent Platform Vaccine licensure at the World Pork Expo, June 8 in Des Moines, Iowa. (PRNewswire)

Medgene's vaccine approach leverages a USDA-approved "platform technology" that is safe and easily adapted to multiple animal disease targets. The result is the development of vaccines and an understanding of how diseases move across species and geographies in a fraction of the time of traditional vaccine approaches.

Dr. Clayton Johnson, Director of Veterinary Services for Carthage Veterinary Service, LTD, stated, "Medgene's approach to Platform Vaccines allows us to keep our standards of animal health at the highest level possible."

Medgene announced their licensure on June 8 at the World Pork Expo, held on the Iowa State Fair fairgrounds, located in Des Moines, Iowa.

Medgene CEO, Mark Luecke, stated, "The pork industry's importance to our nation's food supply can't be overstated. We've been working on getting the power of Platform technology into the hands of pork industry veterinarians for many years. Our license means we can bring the safety, speed, and value of this technology to work for the good of the industry."

Medgene's Rotavirus, Porcine Circovirus, Influenza A, and Sapovirus vaccines are available to licensed veterinarians.

