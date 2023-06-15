BLACK ENTERPRISE Presents Inaugural Chief Diversity Summit & Honors June 28

Hosted by Fidelity, Publicis Groupe, and Merck, this groundbreaking salute to the champions of DEI will be held at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand, will host its inaugural Chief Diversity Summit & Honors Wednesday, June 28, at the spectacular Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This groundbreaking event will recognize outstanding corporate leaders who champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as present a forum for robust discussion and debate on the status of the recruitment, retention, and elevation of Black talent and expansion of business diversity. Fidelity Investments, Publicis Groupe, and Merck present the event.

"Our Chief Diversity Officer Summit & Honors represents an unprecedented gathering of men and women driving the DEI agenda at the top, serving as the perfect setting to celebrate the achievements, leadership, and advocacy of best-in-class executives and companies in their promotion of diverse representation from the executive suite to the boardroom as well as the creation of unfettered access to opportunity for all," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl" Butch" Graves, Jr.

"We remain committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Wendy John, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Fidelity Investments. "This space evolves quickly, yet the work continues to be significant and impactful for our teams, customers, and communities. Staying in conversation with industry leaders and advocates is a key way to promote ongoing learning and identify solutions for the future."

One of the event's highlights: BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor the foremost diversity-focused professionals and companies across select categories. The award recipients are being saluted in the following categories:

Black Enterprise CDO Changemaker Award – Outstanding chief diversity officers who have demonstrated an unmatched track record for advancing diversity best practices across all corporate levels and applied their influence among top leadership to drive DEI as a business imperative.

Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Managing Director & Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, BlackRock

Cynthia Bowman, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility, Bank of America

Joy Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Black Enterprise Lifetime Diversity Crusader Award– Unwavering, vocal advocates and tireless change agents who have driven the progression of measurable workforce and supplier diversity increases across major companies and vigorous promotion of equal access to career, management, and business opportunities for all.

James H. Lowry, President & Founder, James H. Lowry & Associates and Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

Sandra Phillips Rogers, Senior Vice President, Corporate Resources, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Toyota Motor North America

Corporate DEI Champion – Corporations with an unyielding commitment to diverse representation within its workforce, senior management, corporate governance, supply chain, and philanthropic efforts. Citing DEI as a business imperative and driver for business innovation and global competitiveness, senior leadership is actively engaged in developing and enhancing a corporate culture that values and promotes inclusion within and outside the entire organization.

JPMorgan Chase

Walmart

In addition to the event's awards ceremony, our event will hold a series of panels on the current state of corporate DEI. Speakers will also explore the value of CEO engagement in developing and implementing diversity best practices.

