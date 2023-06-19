Derek and Hannah Jeter Appear in 'Take Me Out' Advertising Campaign for Grand Wagoneer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Derek and Hannah Jeter appear in “Take Me Out” advertising campaign for Grand Wagoneer (Photo credit: The Jeep brand) (PRNewswire)

Next phase of the multiyear partnership with the Jeters launches with 30-second "Take Me Out" video as part of the Grand Wagoneer summer campaign

"Take Me Out" summer marketing campaign will run across multiple media platforms, including television, social media and digital media channels

The 30-second spot features music from the iconic ballpark anthem "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"

Derek and Hannah Jeter long-term partnership with Grand Wagoneer launched with "Eyes Wide Open" campaign in October 2022

Derek and Hannah Jeter are set to appear in the newest phase of Grand Wagoneer marketing launching this summer as part of the couple's long-term partnership with the brand. The 30-second spot, "Take Me Out," will run across television, social media and digital media channels.

"'Take Me Out' is a fitting anthem for our Wagoneer summer creative campaign," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "Pairing this iconic baseball theme song with the Wagoneer lifestyle to organically share themes of adventure, freedom and American heritage is timed perfectly to the start of the baseball season and Derek's new role within the sport. Premium visual settings and experiences are captured to elevate the original song themes, delivering storytelling in a more powerful and meaningful way."

"Summer typically means family road trips, ballgames, campfires and adventures around every corner for the entire family, and the Wagoneer's legendary capability, premium American craftmanship and modern mobility brings a new level of sophistication and excitement to our customers to fulfill that promise for the season," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president, Jeep brand North America. "As Derek and Hannah's family and horizons expand, we couldn't be prouder to have the Grand Wagoneer carry their family to wherever their travel takes them."

The 30-second spot features music from the iconic ballpark anthem "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," which showcases Derek and Hannah and some of their favorite hobbies and family moments, to drive home the message of "don't care if you ever get back." The spot will run across social media and digital media channels in addition to television, including major sports programming such as MLB baseball. Derek Jeter recently joined the MLB on FOX team, beginning with the 2023 season.

Both the "Take Me Out" and Grand Wagoneer "Eyes Wide Open" campaigns were created in partnership with Highdive agency in Chicago.

Wagoneer by Jeep

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

