HONEYWELL INTRODUCES HONEYWELL IONIC™, A MODULAR BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM WITH IMPROVED ENERGY DENSITY AND REDUCED INSTALLATION COSTS

Scalable system provides efficient, flexible, and intelligent solution for commercial and industrial users

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced Honeywell Ionic™, a compact, end-to-end modular battery energy storage system (BESS) and energy management tool that offers improved energy density compared to what's currently available on the market, while delivering a significant reduction of installations costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Installed with lithium-ion battery cells, the design emphasizes flexibility and futureproofing. Honeywell Ionic includes Honeywell's Experion® Energy Control System and a chemistry-agnostic Battery Management System (BMS). Experion helps users to manage and optimize energy use by improving uptime, enabling peak shaving and providing the ability to create a Virtual Power Plant. The BMS provides insight into performance at the cell level, and is configurable with advances in battery chemistry, insulating the end user from future supply-chain risks.

Due to its structural design and compact dimensions, the modular architecture provides a solution that can be deployed with a standard forklift and simpler site preparation – which significantly reduces installation costs. The modular design also provides higher energy storage per square foot, scalable from approximately 700 kilowatt hours (kWh) to 300 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy capacity in a standard configuration and lasting up to two hours at maximum rate of discharge. This solution provides customers a lower installed cost per kilowatt hour. The modular approach allows customers to incrementally add storage capacity at their own pace, not having to invest in more capacity than needed.

Honeywell Ionic BESS also offers a sophisticated set of safety capabilities, including three layers of the latest generation BMSt Systems (BMS) ensuring battery health and system safety. Additionally, it can be configured with Li-Ion Tamer, which further improves the safety of Li-ion batteries, sensing thermal runaway before it occurs.

"Honeywell Ionic is designed to be an efficient and versatile component of customers' energy transition," said Chad Briggs, vice president and general manager of Projects and Automation Solutions at Honeywell Process Solutions. "Honeywell is developing battery energy storage solutions that help companies maximize their renewable energy resources and achieve their corporate sustainability goals."

Honeywell Ionic is a single, complete solution for commercial and industrial customers as well as independent power producers who are looking to optimize energy costs, store back-up power, and reduce their carbon footprint. It's also applicable for front-of-meter users who are seeking to simplify the installation process and reduce installation costs.

Features of Honeywell Ionic include:

Scalable and flexible ~700kWh building block for a forklift-able installation, significantly reducing the cost and time of installation

Battery module is designed to accommodate cells from multiple battery suppliers

Battery management system supports all battery types and chemistries, helping futureproof the core architecture of the system and facilitating system augmentation

Liquid cooling to help equalize battery temperatures through charge and discharge cycles, prolonging battery life

1500VDC battery stack to maximize power conversion efficiency

DC augmentation support

Honeywell Ionic will add to Honeywell's current containerized solutions (the 20-foot and 40-foot containerized BESS). For more information, please visit: https://process.honeywell.com/us/en/industries/renewable-and-energy-storage-solutions/bess.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Contact:

Tyler Sumrall

+1 (713) 203-0992

Tyler.Sumrall@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell