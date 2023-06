FDA Roundup: June 20, 2023

Today, the FDA released its report on the Occurrence of Foodborne Illness Risk Factors in Fast Food and Full-service Restaurants . According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) more than half of foodborne illness outbreaks that occur each year are associated with food from restaurants. This report summarizes the agency's findings from the 2017-2018 data collection, and is part of the FDA's 10-year (2013-2022) study on trends in the occurrence of foodborne illness risk factors and food safety behaviors and practices in food service facilities. Risk factors are food preparation practices that can contribute to outbreaks of foodborne illness, such as inadequate cooking, poor personal hygiene, or using food from unsafe sources.