SV Health Investors Acquires Robling Medical

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Health Investors ("SVHI"), a Boston-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today the acquisition of a controlling interest in Robling Medical ("Robling"). Headquartered in Youngsville, NC, Robling Medical is a full-service outsourced manufacturing partner to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Robling represents a new platform investment for SV Health Investors, building on SVHI's growing efforts in the outsourced medtech services sector.

Founded in 2011, Robling Medical is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO), providing design and development, regulatory support, manufacturing, packaging, and supply chain management services. Robling's comprehensive technical capabilities and exclusive focus in healthcare position it as a trusted partner for single-use medical device customers, with specific end-market expertise across cardiovascular, pulmonology, neurology, and orthopedic applications.

A.J. Rossi, Principal at SV Health Investors who will join the Robling board of directors, stated, "Robling Medical has demonstrated exceptional growth while building a high-quality cleanroom manufacturing operation. We look forward to further investing in Robling's organic growth, while simultaneously pursuing complementary strategic add-on acquisitions." The investment in Robling aligns with SVHI's model of partnering with founders and entrepreneurs to build industry-leading healthcare services businesses. Greg Madden, SVHI Managing Partner, and Thomas Patton, SVHI Operating Partner, will also join the board.

Brent Robling, founder, President & CEO of Robling Medical, added, "SV Health Investors is an ideal partner due to their network of industry relationships, deep knowledge of our customer base, and track record of investing in medical device contract manufacturing – I'm excited to work alongside SV to drive Robling's next phase of growth."

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to SV Health Investors. Apogem Capital provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Robling Medical

Founded in 2011, Robling Medical is a trusted outsourced partner to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries offering comprehensive capabilities from new product development to full-scale production. Robling specializes in engineering services including design, development, quality and regulatory support, as well as cleanroom manufacturing, packaging, and supply chain management. The Company operates out of a 75,000 sq. ft. ISO 13485:2016 certified cleanroom facility in Youngsville, NC.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors ("SVHI") is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.5B across multiple investment strategies. SVHI's dedicated healthcare growth fund – SV7 Growth Fund – seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical products, and digital health. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information, please visit www.svhealthinvestors.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

A.J. Rossi – Principal (arossi@svhealthinvestors.com)

Brent Faduski – CFO, CCO (bfaduski@svhealthinvestors.com)

Tel: (617) 367-8100

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or elsewhere. SV Health Investors is not utilizing this release to provide investment or other advice, and no information disclosed therein is to be relied upon for the purpose of making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results and any transactions described are included as representative transactions and are not necessarily reflective of overall performance.

View original content:

SOURCE SV Health Investors, LLC