Herff Jones Exceeds Graduation Delivery Expectations for Spring 2023

Leading regalia supplier accomplishes on-time delivery rate of 99.8% and helps fulfill 15 competitor accounts

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones , the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, successfully closed out the spring 2023 commencement season with a 99.8% on-time delivery rate of regalia orders.

Under the new leadership of Herff Jones President Ron Stoupa and Andy Penca, Executive Vice President of Operations, Supply Chain & Customer Support, Herff Jones has implemented new processes, planning and technology to improve the quality and standard of its services and products over the past 12 months. As a result, the leading regalia supplier is on pace to achieve a near-perfect delivery rate for 2023 and has helped fulfill 15 competitor accounts so far this year.

"Helping students celebrate and recognize their achievements is at the forefront of our mission at Herff Jones, and we are glad to partner with schools, even if we don't currently work together, to ensure every graduate has a cap & gown to wear as they walk across the stage," Stoupa said. "Herff Jones has been serving students for more than 100 years, and it is an honor to walk alongside them as they celebrate this significant achievement."

While caps & gowns are the most prominent graduation feature, Herff Jones is also the proud supplier of yearbooks, jewelry (class rings, etc.), frames and fine paper products (announcements, diplomas, thank you cards). All divisions proved a successful delivery, maintaining the company's promise to students and long-standing tradition of celebrating student achievement.

The plants have already begun preparing for summer operations and focusing on inventory, return processing and process improvements for the 2024 school year. As Herff Jones forges into the year ahead, the company will maintain its reputation of offering quality products, with outstanding customer service, but also expanding to offer more innovative graduation products to ensure every student feels celebrated and included.

About Herff Jones

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com . Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

