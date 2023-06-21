Resecurity to Showcase Cyber Threat Intelligence and Risk Management for Aerospace & Defense at Paris Air Show 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies worldwide, is proud to announce the presentation of its revolutionary Cyber Threat Intelligence and Risk Management solutions at Paris Air Show 2023. Resecurity, known for its trusted cybersecurity and intelligence services for international law enforcement agencies and major defense contractors, will be exhibiting its solutions to key decision-makers within the international Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry throughout the event.

With a history of over a century, the Paris Air Show is a pivotal event for the global aeronautics and space industry. After the unfortunate cancellation of its 2021 dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris Air Show 2023 will mark its highly anticipated return from June 19 to June 25, 2023, at the esteemed Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

Renowned as a major industrial development and collaboration catalyst, the seven-day fair is divided into an exclusive trade exhibition (June 19-22) and a weekend open to the general public (June 23-25). This year, the event is expected to welcome over 300,000 visitors. The exhibition will feature 2,500 companies presenting cutting-edge aircraft parts and production equipment, spacecraft, satellites and telecommunications, engineering and maintenance solutions, and a wide range of services. The Paris Air Show is the ultimate platform for industry decision-makers to explore and acquire the latest innovations. Its immense popularity and international attendance make it an unparalleled hub for conducting business, forging new connections, and enhancing brand image.

The Paris Air Show 2023 organizers are working diligently to ensure this edition surpasses all expectations, making it larger and more successful than ever. Visitors will once again witness a captivating live display of over 100 aircraft alongside special events such as the Rocketry Challenge competition and the Careers Plane area.

Resecurity's presence at the Paris Air Show reflects the company's commitment to addressing the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the aerospace and defense sector. With increasing digitization and interconnectedness, the industry is highly vulnerable to cyber threats that can have far-reaching consequences including Intellectual Property (IP) theft and data breaches. Resecurity's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services, tailored specifically for aerospace and defense organizations, will empower industry leaders to safeguard their critical infrastructure and data from advanced cyber-attacks and ongoing cyberespionage campaigns.

"Resecurity is thrilled to be part of this prestigious event that brings together key stakeholders in the aerospace industry. Our cybersecurity and threat intelligence expertise will provide valuable insights and solutions for industry leaders to bolster their security posture. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge technologies and discussing how Resecurity can help protect critical aerospace systems." - said Gene Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity's cybersecurity services encompass advanced threat intelligence, proactive monitoring, incident response, vulnerability management, and employee awareness training. Resecurity enables aerospace organizations to detect and respond to cyber threats by leveraging their industry knowledge and innovative technologies. Through their comprehensive approach, Resecurity helps industry leaders build resilience against cyber-attacks, safeguard sensitive data, protect intellectual property, and ensure business continuity.

Resecurity is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, specializing in advanced threat intelligence, identity protection, digital forensics, and managed threat response services. The company's mission is to help businesses and organizations of all sizes protect their networks, data, and assets from cyber threats. With a team of world-class cybersecurity experts and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Resecurity is poised to be at the forefront of the industry for years.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

In addition to its threat intelligence platform, Resecurity provides incident response services to help organizations respond to and recover from cyber-attacks. Resecurity's incident response team is available 24/7 to assist clients with identifying and containing security incidents. The team uses a combination of technical expertise and strategic planning to help clients minimize the impact of security incidents and restore their operations.

Resecurity's commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats has earned the company a reputation as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity industry. With its extensive experience in threat intelligence and incident response, Resecurity is well-equipped to help organizations of all sizes and industries protect their assets and reputation against cyber threats.

Resecurity's participation in the Paris Air Show 2023 marks an important milestone in its mission to protect critical industries from the emerging cyber threats and new security challenges. By collaborating with industry leaders in the aerospace sector, Resecurity aims to drive cybersecurity innovation and contribute to the industry's overall resilience.

For more information about Resecurity's cybersecurity services or to schedule a meeting at the Paris Air Show, please visit [ www.resecurity.com ].

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

