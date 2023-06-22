ArisGlobal Enhances Leadership Team with Two C-Suite Appointments and Advances Global Operating Model

Executive additions and operational enhancements support the company's significant growth and demand for its solutions and services.

MIAMI, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal today announces key evolution of its executive team and global operating model; changes that reflect the growth needs of the leading provider of life sciences SaaS solutions.

Executive team appointments focused on methodical, scaled growth

The executive leadership team will welcome two new members, each bringing proven track records of delivering business value and developing robust enterprise capabilities. The selection of these individuals demonstrates a strong commitment from ArisGlobal to growing a high-performing, competitive, and data-driven business.

Glenn Renzulli joins as Chief Financial Officer and brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience in scaling and supporting software and services businesses. Prior to joining ArisGlobal, Glenn was the CFO of Paya where he helped lead the team through a public listing and an eventual sale to Nuvei Corporation. Glenn, who will join ArisGlobal June 29, 2023, will be responsible for all global Finance functions.

Later this summer, Ann-Marie Orange will round out the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Bringing over 25 years of experience in senior technology roles across several sectors and geographies, including her recent 8+ year tenure at TransUnion as the CIO for Europe, Ann-Marie will be responsible for technology strategy, architecture, and product development. Upon joining, Ann-Marie brings ArisGlobal's women in C-suite positions to 33%, supporting the organization's dedication towards women in leadership.

"I'm excited to welcome both Glenn and Ann-Marie to ArisGlobal," shares Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, ArisGlobal. "Our organization is in a period of unprecedented growth, and I am excited to build on our momentum by adding these two high caliber executives to the ArisGlobal team. Ann-Marie and Glenn are not only elite professionals bringing fresh perspectives in their respective areas of expertise, but they have experience in leading their functions at organizations in similar stages of hyper-growth which will help ensure our readiness to scale."

A new operational approach to centers of excellence in India

Additionally, ArisGlobal announces the introduction of a new, strategic organizational structure in India and operating model for its offices in Bangalore and Mysore. Effective immediately, the India COEs will be managed by an Operating Council with members from across all functions. The Council will be headed by Hemant Aggarwal, who currently serves as ArisGlobal's Senior Vice President of Service Delivery.

"Our teams in India have long been and remain critical to the success of ArisGlobal," shares Russ Schreiber, Chief Operating Officer, ArisGlobal. "In the past, we looked at India as the key location in our company's origin story. Now, we've evolved our global strategic operating model to see Mysore (with a new office campus opening later in 2023) and Bangalore as vital, robust Centers of Excellence supporting our global growth and productivity ambitions."

These appointments and evolutions build on significant expansion, acquisitions, and investments the company has recently made to meet and exceed growing demand for its industry-leading software solutions, including the recent announcement of Chief Marketing Officer Julie Springer, and the acquisitions of Amplexor Life Sciences and SPORIFY .

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global drug development technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com .

