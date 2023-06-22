Gundersen Health System Expands Genetics Program with Genome Medical's Telegenetic Counseling Services

Partnership supports Gundersen genetic counselors to reduce patient wait times and increase access to care for patients at high-risk for hereditary cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundersen Health System , a physician-led, non-profit, comprehensive integrated healthcare network, Edge , Gundersen's Innovation arm, and Genome Medical , the leading telehealth provider of genetic services and genomics-based care, are teaming up to expand Gundersen's genetic and preventive care services for patients with cancer and their families.

Genome Medical logo (PRNewswire)

Gundersen partnership with Genome Medical will reduce wait times from approximately 10 months to less than 7 days.

As the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines continuously update cancer care recommendations, the population of patients who qualify for genetic testing and counseling continues to expand. This new partnership will strengthen Gundersen's efforts to ensure all patients in the communities it serves have prompt and easy access to genetic counseling.

Gundersen's La Crosse, WI hospital, a recipient of the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the past 16 years, provides genetic counseling services within several specialties. Due in part to the expanding eligibility guidelines, it began to see an increase in patient wait times for oncology genetic counseling sessions. Gundersen will utilize Genome Medical's clinical expertise and telegenetics platform to expand service capacity in response to the increased demand, and to reduce wait times. Genome Medical will work alongside Gundersen's genetic counselors, providing pre- and post- test counseling to patients with hereditary cancer risk – reducing counseling appointment wait times from approximately 10 months to less than seven days. This collaboration expands Gundersen's geographic reach and service delivery, while maintaining the high quality of care it's known for.

"Being able to provide patients with convenient and timely access to care has always been a priority to us," says Sarah Rossman, MS, RN, Clinical Operations Director, Gundersen Health System. "When our patients learn they need to have potential genetic testing due to a family history of cancer, asking them to wait for a prolonged period of time can result in potentially unnecessary concerns that we want to address sooner than later. Our partnership with Genome Medical allows us to provide the timely care to our patients they deserve while still upholding the high quality of service that we aim for."

"Gundersen Health System has an outstanding track record for the patient care and experience it provides across its communities. We are excited to be a partner in their growth by augmenting their genetics program with Genome Medical's services," says Jill Davies, CEO, Genome Medical. "Both organizations recognize the value of providing increased access to clinical genetic services for patients with cancer or who have a high-risk of hereditary cancer. We look forward to working alongside them to deliver services to more patients and to reduce the time it takes for patients to receive genetic counseling and/or testing."

Health Systems across the country are challenged with an overall lack of access to clinical genetic services. This has been exacerbated in large part by a workforce shortage for genetic counselors, resulting in often months-long patient wait times for genetic counseling appointments. Genome Medical employs the largest team of telehealth genetic counselors to provide virtual genetics care to any patient in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, seven days a week, with appointments available in less than a week. Genome Medical genetic counselors, medical geneticists and other specialists provide virtual genetics services across every major area of clinical care, including oncology, cardiology, rare disease, neurology, reproductive health and pediatrics.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical, the leading telegenetics care delivery company, is making genetic care accessible and actionable for patients through seven-day a week access to genetic services. By partnering with health systems, providers, labs and biopharmaceutical companies, Genome Medical expands the reach and impact of genomic medicine. The company helps its partners deliver clinical risk assessments for patients, genetic test recommendations and ordering, pre and post-test genetic counseling through its team of expert genetic counselors and personalized care plans. Its advisory services team uses an evidence-based approach to help partners evaluate and develop scalable, efficient and successful genetics programs. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Genome Medical has been honored as "The Best Digital Health Company to Work For" by Rock Health and the "Top 50 in Digital Health" by Fenwick & West and Goldman Sachs. To learn more, visit genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.

About Gundersen

Gundersen is part of Bellin Gundersen Health System. Formed in December 2022, Bellin and Gundersen is a not-for-profit, patient-centered, community-focused healthcare network with headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Bellin and Gundersen has nearly 15,000 employees, including more than 1,000 clinicians, in 11 hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Upper Michigan, and Iowa. With community partners, Bellin and Gundersen strives to lead local, regional and national healthcare transformation to enrich individuals for their healthiest lives at every stage. Learn more at bellin.org and gundersenhealth.org .

About Edge

On a mission to radically transform the future of healthcare through innovation, Edge is Gundersen's innovation and ventures studio. Fueled by internal and community ideas, energized by what's possible, and funded by our corporate ventures, Edge harnesses the power of entrepreneurship, creativity, open-mindedness and curiosity. Dream and disrupt with Edge at ghsedge.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genome Medical