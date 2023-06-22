St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names CARFAX A 2023 Top Workplace

Team CARFAX Earns Award for 2nd Straight Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is a Top Workplace in Missouri for the second consecutive year, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The award, based entirely on employee feedback, is earned by companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax) (PRNewswire)

"Our employees are energized by knowing they're accomplishing the CARFAX mission every day."

"Our employees are energized by knowing they're accomplishing the CARFAX mission every day – providing trusted information that helps millions of people shop, buy, service and sell used cars with more confidence," said Bill Eager, CARFAX CEO.

Brian D. is one of those people. He relates how CARFAX saved him big-time on a truck purchase: "I had to buy a truck for my daughter, found a good-looking truck, and went to test-drive it. The deal was good, the truck looked nice, the seller was friendly, so all was well, right?" Not quite, Brian discovered. "Well, even though it was advertised as having a clean title (which it had), the CARFAX Vehicle History Report showed that it had been totaled in Texas just 6 months before. Without CARFAX, I would have paid retail money for a truck that had over $15,000 in repairs. I did find a clean truck a few weeks later and its CARFAX showed a history of low mileage and that it had been well-maintained."

It's stories like Brian's that motivate the CARFAX team, including Jay Smith, a longtime employee in the Columbia office. "I've had awesome opportunities that have challenged me and given me a reason to continue to grow professionally here at CARFAX. Not only from the people I've worked with, but also the work itself. Helping millions of people every day comes with unique challenges and getting to be part of the team that helps solve them has been very rewarding. It comes down to: The people, the mission, the growth."

CARFAX is known for a unique culture that emphasizes teamwork, transparency, and making work fun. The mission-driven, high-energy workforce known as "Team CARFAX" also enjoys a strong work-life balance. As part of that balance, CARFAX is again enjoying four-day summer work weeks in 2023.

CARFAX was founded in Columbia, Mo. in 1984. The company has more than 1,200 employees throughout the U.S. and in Canada, with offices in Centreville, Va., Columbia, Mo., and London, Ont. CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 31 billion vehicle records. Millions of consumers every year trust CARFAX to help them shop, buy, service, and sell used cars.

Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CARFAX