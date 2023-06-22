Vertek and AT&T Cybersecurity Partnership: Proactive and Predictive Threat Detection and Mitigation for Modern Enterprise

COLCHESTER, Vt., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertek Corporation, a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider, is a premier AT&T Cybersecurity partner providing Unified Security Management™ (USM) Anywhere services to large and mid-sized enterprises. Vertek's advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) delivers proactive and predictive threat detection and mitigation services to enterprise clients looking to safeguard their companies from worldwide cyberthreats.

Vertek Logo (PRNewswire)

Vertek utilizes AT&T Cybersecurity's USM Anywhere platform as part of Vertek's 24/7/365 Security Operations Center, a comprehensive, multi-layered cybersecurity solution. It includes real-time intrusion detection, detection monitoring and response, in-depth vulnerability scanning, behavioral monitoring, and SIEM and log management to provide customers unparalleled protection against an ever-changing threat landscape.

"Vertek and AT&T Cybersecurity give my organization access to a solution that my enterprise clients seek. I believe it is a best-in-class solution to defend against the extreme threats of today's cyber landscape. We not only drive our customers to this solution, we use it internally as well," said Mark DiGregorio, President of Site Tech Services. "We look forward to continuing to be a customer of Vertek, and to partner with our customers to deliver leading-edge security solutions to clients."

As one of four master AT&T Cybersecurity partners, Vertek couples AT&T Cybersecurity's USM Anywhere with Managed Threat Intelligence (MTI) to provide an affordable and consolidated hub for threat mitigation that offers 24x7 monitoring and comprehensive business intelligence and analytics.

"Our partnership with AT&T Cybersecurity enables our SOC to provide extended detection and response to clients, which is a growing necessity for centralized enterprise security monitoring of cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments as security incidents increase in frequency and sophistication," said Ron Hruby, COO of Vertek.

For more information about Vertek AT&T Cybersecurity solutions, visit https://www.vertek.com/managed-alienvault/ .

For more information about Vertek, visit www.vertek.com .

About Vertek Corporation

Vertek Corporation is a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider that accelerates speed to market with customer-centric, process-driven technology solutions. As a trusted partner for over 30 years, Vertek's portfolio provides clients a competitive edge with comprehensive managed cybersecurity solutions and turnkey telecom operation services. For more information, visit www.vertek.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertek