Zocdoc and Elation Health Partner to Support Seamless Online Scheduling and Reduce Primary Care Providers' Administrative Burden

Zocdoc's patented technology now integrates with Elation, helping shared customers reach new patients, operate more effectively to deliver a superior experience

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy to find and book in-person or virtual care across over 250 specialties and more than 18,000 insurance plans, today announced its partnership with Elation Health , the clinical-first healthcare technology company powering innovation in primary care.

Now, any healthcare provider or practice using the Elation EHR can seamlessly integrate its calendar with Zocdoc to automatically surface their real-time appointment availability to the millions of patients who search for care via Zocdoc each month. When a patient books an appointment through Zocdoc with a provider using Elation, Zocdoc Calendar Integrations – the patented technology that connects providers' existing scheduling software to Zocdoc's marketplace – seamlessly adds the appointment to the provider's schedule in Elation.

"We are supporting a primary care led future where providers have the choice to maintain their independence, and Zocdoc is an important tool for improving patient access - allowing practices to efficiently reach new patients and maintain schedule density," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "We have already seen tremendous enthusiasm from our customers, and momentum among new practices about our partnership with Zocdoc."

"At Zocdoc, we are unifiers at our core, and we are proud to partner with Elation to offer our shared customers — and the patients they serve — a seamless, fully integrated scheduling experience," said Zocdoc founder and CEO Oliver Kharraz, MD. "At a time when demands on primary care providers are greater than ever, we look forward to helping the tens of thousands of clinicians that use Elation more efficiently reach new patients and more effectively manage their patient flow."

Elation is the most recent innovative EHR platform to partner with Zocdoc. Zocdoc has completed more than 150 calendar integrations , leveraging its patented technology to aggregate real-time appointment availability on Zocdoc's marketplace — regardless of which EHR or PMS a care organization uses. In doing so, Zocdoc helps patients easily find and book every type of care, all in one place.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace that aims to help every patient find and book every type of care. Each month, millions of people use its free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking at another year of advancement ahead, securing $50 million in Series D funding in 2022 with plans to keep investing in technology and services as they continue to rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

