Ctrip Reveals Increase in Outbound Travel Bookings for Chinese Mainland Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip platform, owned by leading travel service provider Trip.com Group, recently released their Chinese mainland outbound and domestic Dragon Boat Festival trends, with outbound booking for the festival increasing more than 12 times year-over-year. Notably, the average cost of outbound travel reduced for a one-way air ticket by 6%, compared to the May Day holiday.

(PRNewswire)

The primary groups engaged in outbound travel from Mainland China were individuals born in the post-80s (37%) and post-90s (36%) generations who preferred leisurely holidays. Hong Kong, Bangkok, Macau, Tokyo and Singapore were the most popular destinations, with post-80s and post-90s spending an average of RMB 2,981 (415 USD) per hotel booking.

Hong Kong was the most popular option for Chinese Mainland travellers, with hotel orders from the Chinese Mainland to Hong Kong increasing more than 18 times year-over-year. Many travellers chose to take the high-speed rail to Hong Kong, with orders for high-speed rail on Ctrip's platform rising by more than 60% compared to last month.

Most millennials opted for destinations based on proximity, visa and flight convenience, with many selecting routes within a three-hour flight time. Shanghai-Osaka, Shanghai-Jeju Island, Beijing-Seoul, and Beijing-Tokyo were among the most popular outbound routes.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a brief national holiday in the Chinese mainland, prompting many individuals to spend less time travelling domestically and more time relishing their vacation through various activities.

Nearby, cross-provincial routes were the mainstay for travellers on vacation, selecting a radius of 300 kilometres or less. The Top 10 popular domestic city destinations were Hangzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Jinan, Qinhuangdao and Shenzhen.

The price of domestic hotels per night decreased compared to the May Day holiday. Xi'an, famously known for the Terracotta warriors, saw hotel prices fall by 29%, compared to May, with Nanjing and Guangzhou hotel prices down 22% and 19%, respectively.

Many young people have chosen outdoor or rural activities as a great way to escape the heat, with outdoor product bookings increasing by more than 50% in the past two weeks.

As one of the last short holidays of this year ends, Ctrip data shows a growing trend for summer vacations, with search data rising 50% from the previous year.

Families are eager to explore and make memories together this summer. In fact, as of June 14th, Ctrip has seen a surge in orders for parent-child tours, making up over 30% of all summer bookings and more than seven times compared to last year.

With growing supply capacity, it is clear that Chinese travellers have newfound confidence, with many families welcoming in trips this summer season and a positive indication of travel recovery.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trip.com Group