EVERSANA INTOUCH Wins Gold at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced that its agency network, EVERSANA INTOUCH, has been awarded a Gold Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

EVERSANA INTOUCH was recognized in the Pharma category for its work with The Chrysalis Initiative campaign, "Inequality You Can't Ignore," which focuses on reducing inequality in breast cancer care for Black women and other disparate groups. It is one of just 12 Lions awarded in 2023 and one of two gold recipients.

"A Cannes Lion is the crème de la crème in the creative and marketing industry," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "To be selected is a testament to the world-class creative minds across the agency who continuously bring campaigns to life that help elevate brands and impact patient lives. Congratulations to everyone and thank you for inspiring our industry to do more for those who need and deserve more."

Creative companies from over 90 countries enter more than 30,000 pieces of work across 28 Lions categories each year. Entries are judged by world-class creative community members from over 50 countries.

Held annually in Cannes, France, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is home to the world's most prestigious advertising awards, celebrating creativity, effectiveness and innovation in the global advertising, marketing and communication industries. The festival has championed creative excellence since 1954, providing the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress, globally.

