ISLAND ROUTES UNVEILS 'PRIVATE AND BESPOKE' TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning and Caribbean-made travel company Island Routes has launched a new travel style for guests looking to explore the islands privately or in a one-of-a-kind, customizable way. The all-new Private & Bespoke Collections offer curated experiences for travelers, with the option to fully customize and tailor to create a personalized, bespoke itinerary.

Island Routes' all-new Private & Bespoke Collections offer curated experiences for travelers in the Caribbean, from private catamaran cruises that sail island to island to bamboo river rafting with lunch prepared by a private chef (PRNewswire)

"Island Routes was made in the Caribbean, to discover the Caribbean. Our region is known for its days of sun and sand, but we've always taken guests well beyond the beach," says Ryan Terrier, Chief Executive Officer of Island Routes. "The Private & Bespoke Collections take this concept a step further, offering families, friends or couples the opportunity to explore the beauty of the Caribbean on their own with a knowledgeable guide or to have a curated experience that is completely unique and tailored. We're the ultimate Caribbean concierge; we understand the region, we know its stories and are ready to authentically share them with the rest of the world."

For more than a decade, Island Routes has inspired visitors to get off the grid and dive into the heart of the islands, where excursions such as setting sail, exploring lush peaks and tasting rich flavors become lasting memories. With the Private & Bespoke Collections, Island Routes is meeting the demand for hyper-personalized travel, complete with VIP access to unique sites and specialized expert guides. These made-to-measure travel experiences are rising in popularity in the Caribbean, with Island Routes leading the charge as the world's leading Caribbean attraction company.

From private catamaran cruises that sail island to island, and thrilling underwater adventures while snorkeling in Turks & Caicos, to swimming with the iconic pigs in The Exumas, the Private Collection will offer guests the chance to enjoy some of Island Routes' most adored tours all to themselves. For those seeking something customizable, Bespoke tours can be personalized per guests' wishes, showcasing the depth and breadth of Island Routes' expertise in building one-of-a-kind experiences for travelers visiting the Caribbean. With local guides on hand to create moments that know no bounds, inspirations for Bespoke tours include:

Powerboat, Secluded Cove & Waterfall Experience Ocho Rios - Explore the coastline of Ocho Rios on an exhilarating powerboat ride, granting beachside access to Dunn's River Falls . Here, guests will venture along a morning climb through the pits and peaks of the 600 feet falls, just steps from the mouth of the freshwater aquifer, all before the arrival of tourist crowds. Back on the water, snorkel the colorful reefs nearby the famed Laughing Waters, an iconic location from the James Bond Dr. No film. The day isn't complete without an exclusive Jamaican-style picnic prepared by a private chef, where travelers will dine beachside in a secluded cove, feeling the rush of flowing waters abound.





Bamboo River Rafting & Riverside Lunch - Beyond the beaches of Jamaica , board a 30-foot handmade bamboo pontoon with a personal captain and sail down the rushing waters of the Martha Brae River, located in the parish of Trelawny and lined on either side by the island's lush rainforest. Disembark from the river and reach an oasis along the riverbank for an authentic steel drum serenade and exquisite local lunch. Surrounded by the island's most gorgeous rivers, travelers will be met with beautiful boho banquet tables, umbrellas and wooden chairs. A private chef will freshly prepare BBQ-style cuisine, complemented by a taste of the island's signature ice-cold coconut jelly or a glass of flavorful rum punch.





Modern Heritage Open Fire Dinner Ocho Rios - Visit a National Heritage Site surrounded by picturesque tropical gardens dating back to the 19th century, where it served as a pimento estate. Here, the famed Caribbean flavors of an authentic coal pan dinner await. Award-winning chefs will lead an intimate al fresco meal cooked entirely over open flames. With craft cocktails flowing, the night will end with a lively conversation about Jamaican culture and culinary traditions with the chefs.





Blue Mountain Hike, Holywell & Coffee Experience - Hike through the majestic forests of the Blue Mountains, a World UNESCO Heritage Site and the country's highest peak, sitting at a comfortable 7401.6 feet above sea level. The mile-long hike takes guests through the lush tropical forest, gorgeous flora and vibrant fauna to reach Holywell Nature Park. Along the way, enjoy a private tour and tasting at a family-owned coffee estate where guests will learn about the history of one of Jamaica's most beloved exports, the world-renowned Blue Mountain coffee. The day ends with a catered quaint picnic lunch in the stunning Holywell National Park.

About Island Routes

Award-winning travel company Island Routes has made sharing the beauty of the Caribbean and the islands' authentic way of life with visitors from around the world its mission. Built on expertise earned over generations, the Caribbean-based travel company offers more than 500 immersive day tours, as well as the new Private & Bespoke Collections, which create private moments for groups traveling together and fully customizable experiences. From guided bike rides through the Blue Mountains of Jamaica and private helicopter tours to view the Pitons in St. Lucia, to dining at a beachfront villa in Discovery Bay complete with a private chef, Island Routes is redefining what it means to experience the Caribbean.

