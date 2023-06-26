Kaon Interactive Adds AI-Based Navigation and Personalized Learning to its Award-Winning B2B Customer Engagement Platform

Accelerate Buying Decisions with Artificial intelligence

BOSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , a leading provider of B2B interactive sales and marketing applications, today announced the addition of an AI-based navigation recommendation engine to its platform. This innovative capability helps B2B enterprises empower their prospects to make better and faster buying decisions. Users benefit by obtaining a personalized understanding of a potential solution's specific value to them.

According to Gartner, a staggering 83% of the B2B buyer's journey occurs without any direct involvement from salespeople. As a consequence, buyers find themselves adrift in a vast ocean of information, tasked with independently deciphering challenges and uncovering suitable solutions. This overwhelming process often leaves customers without a comprehensive grasp of each vendor's unique value proposition, ultimately leading to decisions driven by price or other commoditized factors.

Addressing this challenge head-on, Kaon has revolutionized B2B sales and marketing technology with the integration of an AI-powered navigation recommendation engine into its digital customer engagement platform. This groundbreaking advancement leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver hyper-personalized, interactive content that caters to buyers at every stage of their problem-solving journey.

With the new AI-navigation recommendation engine, buyers can effortlessly explore and evaluate complex solutions, gaining valuable insights tailored to their specific needs.

Emphasizing Kaon's commitment to delivering innovations that improve sales and marketing outcomes for its B2B clients, Gavin Finn, President & CEO at Kaon Interactive commented: "A growing number of business decision-makers demand more self-serve ways to evaluate highly complex solutions. Our platform's AI-enhanced capabilities empower buyers with more relevant and personalized information, enabling them to make well-informed decisions that align with their unique requirements."

By providing more personalized and relevant messaging, buyers can quickly assess the value of a solution to their specific challenges. In the absence of a traditional sales-led process, this accelerates the sales cycle, reduces research time, and significantly improves overall decision-making. Buyers can efficiently explore different features, benefits, and use cases, gaining a comprehensive understanding of how a solution aligns with their business objectives.

Kaon's AI-driven recommendation engine also enhances the collaboration between buyers and sales teams. With a more profound knowledge of the buyer's needs and preferences, sales professionals can engage in more meaningful conversations, tailor their value messaging, and address specific pain points. This fosters a stronger buyer-seller relationship and increases the likelihood of successful conversions.

The addition of the AI-powered navigation recommendation engine further solidifies Kaon Interactive's position as the industry leader in B2B interactive sales and marketing solutions. By continuously innovating and leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Kaon remains committed to delivering exceptional buyer experiences and driving better sales outcomes for customers like IBM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, HPE, Dell Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, and more.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, to turn prospects into customers. Through its innovative platform, Kaon empowers organizations to create immersive digital experiences that engage and educate buyers, resulting in improved sales effectiveness and customer engagement. With the addition of an AI-powered navigation recommendation engine, Kaon continues to lead the industry by providing personalized solutions that enable buyers to make better-informed decisions faster. Kaon's applications are used by leading global B2B companies in life sciences, manufacturing, and technology industries across 195 countries and more than 2M unique users. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com .

