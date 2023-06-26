WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MIRAGE FASHION GROUP

WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS TO INTRODUCE OUTERWEAR FOR WOMEN'S, MEN'S AND KIDS

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS, the footwear brands dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point, today announced they have signed a new licensing agreement for the distribution of rain, lightweight and heavyweight outerwear for women's, men's and kids. White Mountain and Cliffs have partnered with Mirage Fashion Group, a privately held global outerwear company specializing in designing and producing the latest styles in outerwear for all genders and sizes.

The new line of outerwear includes raincoats, puffer jackets, vests, and ski pants for the entire family, ensuring quality, warmth and protection at an accessible price point. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed to withstand all types of weather conditions without sacrificing style and comfort. The first outerwear collections are scheduled to be launched in Fall 2023 and will be initially available at Kohls.com, Burlington, Sierra Trading, TJX, and all outdoor retailers with expanded distribution in 2024. As part of this expansion, the brand will be introducing a range of 3-in-1 jackets and ski jackets for both men and women, with a full-curated assortment for all genders planned for Fall 2024.

This partnership with Mirage Fashion Group comes on the heels of White Mountain's recent news about expansion into new product categories beyond women's footwear. The brand has partnered with Iconic Footwear and Legwear Concepts to offer slippers and hanging flip-flops for men, women and kids as well as socks, legwear and hosiery beginning Fall 2023. This expansion into new product categories allows the brand to tap into new audiences while maintaining its commitment to superior quality and accessibility.

"Expanding into the outerwear category marks an exciting and pivotal milestone for White Mountain and Cliffs," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group. "This strategic partnership with Mirage Fashion Group allows us to tap into their expertise in designing and producing stylish outerwear for all genders and sizes to provide high quality, affordable products to an entirely new range of consumers. We are confident that our entry into outerwear will be met with enthusiasm, and we look forward to this exciting chapter of growth and exploration."

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for White Mountain," said Cynthia Nixon, Executive Vice President of Licensing and Brand Development. "As a brand that has been synonymous with quality footwear for the past 40 years, expanding into the outerwear category is an exciting progression for us. The brands 'White Mountain' and 'Cliffs' each evoke a sense of adventure and lifestyle, making it the perfect complement to introduce a line of outerwear products. We are confident that our dedication to comfort, affordability, and timeless style will translate seamlessly into this new venture, providing our customers with a complete head-to-toe experience they can rely on."

"Partnering with the 'White Mountain' and 'Cliffs' brands is an exciting opportunity for Mirage Fashion," said Jack Hara, President of Mirage Fashion Group. "With over twenty years of experience in designing and producing high-quality outerwear, we are confident that our team can infuse a fresh perspective into the White Mountain and Cliffs brands while staying true to their authenticity and core values," he added.

About White Mountain

White Mountain Footwear Group is a footwear company dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point for the past 40 years. www.whitemountainshoes.com

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of accessories and footwear. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. www.axnygroup.com

About Mirage Fashion Group

Mirage Fashion Group is a privately held global outerwear company servicing major retailers since 2003. We specialize in designing and producing the latest styles in outerwear for all genders and sizes. With our vast global sourcing abilities, we produce and distribute to all tiers and channels of retail. Our product lines include branded, proprietary and private label apparel. Mirage Fashion is able to raise the bar and set itself apart through creativity high quality and customer service. This combined with a reputation for integrity and excellence are the foundation for the company's success. www.miragefg.com

