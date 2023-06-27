Guidehouse Insights Names Schneider Electric, Siemens, and GE Vernova Leading Microgrid Integrators

Microgrids can produce cost savings and improve sustainability in addition to providing resilience for consumers



BOULDER, Colo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the market for microgrid integrators. Microgrids are complex energy projects that typically link, integrate, and optimize a range of distributed energy resources (DER). Microgrid integrators are responsible for facilitating the installation of DER assets and associated technologies in a microgrid and then ensuring system operation can be optimized.

According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and GE Vernova are the leading microgrid integrator vendors. Because a microgrid is a sophisticated system—not a simple product—and microgrids range widely in size, purpose, and technology mix, judging solution offerings is difficult. The rankings in this Leaderboard reflect the competitive nature of the microgrid development and integration market.

"As DER costs continue to decline, retail electricity rates rise, and natural disasters become more frequent and severe leading to grid outages, customers in all business segments are investigating microgrids to achieve economic, sustainability, and resilience objectives," says Dan Power, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Microgrids, with their inherent appeal of independence and reliability, are poised for major growth."

Decarbonization efforts have created a focus on multi-technology microgrids with renewable energy generation plus energy storage and a fossil fuel backup generator, all managed by a localized control system. As the microgrid market has continued to evolve, trends in system designs are emerging. Some integrators focus on modular solutions consisting of multiple or single asset types while others develop highly customized multi-technology solutions for each customer. As energy markets further liberalize, many integrators are looking to incorporate revenue from providing services to larger utility grids into their business models, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Microgrid Integrators, examines the strategy and execution of nine microgrid integrators. These integrators are rated on the following criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; delivery strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; offering lifetime performance; offering quality and reliability; offering portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, integrators are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global microgrid integrator market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

