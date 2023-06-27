JinkoSolar Delivers TOPCon Bifacial Modules to the Largest Project in Bulgaria

MUNICH, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has delivered more than 220,000 Tiger NEO bifacial 72 modules to the 123 MW Verila Solar Power Plant in Bulgaria.

The Verila plant is Bulgaria's largest PV project to date and is expected to increase the nation's solar power generation capacity by 7%. It is located on the southern slope of Verila Mountain close to the village of Kraynits, near Dupnitsa, on a land plot of over 1300 acres. Its location at 700-1000 meters above sea level on uneven terrain with steep slopes makes the project one of the most challenging but yet most attractive in Europe.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "We are delighted that Jinko TOPCon bifacial modules have been chosen for this impressive mega project in Bulgaria. The Verila project will become not only a Bulgarian benchmark, but also a Pan-European one for renewable energy transition. It is one of the largest projects ever built in Europe using TOPCon bifacial modules, and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such an important milestone for our industry".

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.