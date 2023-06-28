CodeSignal Redefines University Rankings, Unveiling their Third Annual University Ranking Report Based on Technical Skills

CodeSignal's skilled-based ranking empowers employers to identify top technical talent and break free from institutional bias

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment platform, unveiled its highly anticipated third annual University Ranking Report . The University Ranking Report is the only skills-based ranking of the top universities and colleges for software engineering nationwide.

CodeSignal's Skills Evaluation Lab , composed of PhD IO Psychologists and Assessment Design Engineers, analyzed the results of CodeSignal's General Coding Framework and ranked each educational institution based on students' average (mean) scores. The General Coding Framework, taken by more than 50% of graduating computer science students in the US, is the industry standard for evaluating the core programming and computer science fundamentals taught in most undergraduate programs.

Here are the top ten universities for 2023 (please view the full report to see the top 50 list):

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stony Brook University Carnegie Mellon University Yale University Rice University Stanford University Harvard University California Institute of Technology University of Pennsylvania Columbia University

Additional report findings:

11 of the top 30 schools in our skill-based ranking are not recognized in the US News & World Report's top 30 undergraduate engineering programs.

Stony Brook University , the #2 US school in our rankings is not included in the US News & World Report's top 30.

18 of the schools that make our top 50 list are designated Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) or Emerging HSIs.

7 schools outside of the U.S. would make our top 50 list, when we open up the ranking to all schools across the globe

"When you rank schools by an objective measure of their students' technical skills, you'll find that talent comes from everywhere–not just the schools that are traditionally recognized as top engineering schools. The report showcases the transformative impact of skills-based assessments on the recruitment landscape, while providing a compelling argument for a more inclusive and skills-based hiring approach," says Sylvia Mol, Assessment Research Lead and Head of the Skills Evaluation Lab.

When it comes to university recruiting, companies have had limited options beyond depending on pedigree, hoping that universities synonymous with prestige and academic excellence will produce high-quality candidates. CodeSignal's research, led by their Skills Evaluation Lab, offers skills-based insights and provides companies with methods and tools to evaluate candidates with more accuracy. The University Ranking Report further highlights that technical talent can emerge from unexpected sources, underscoring the importance of considering a broader range of universities in the recruiting process.

