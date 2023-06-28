Ontellus Appoints Manish Nariwal as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, one of the nation's largest records retrieval and claims intelligence companies, today announced the appointment of Manish Nariwal as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Nariwal will oversee day-to-day business operations with a focus on continued growth, exceptional client services and product innovation.

Manish Nariwal, Chief Operating Officer, Ontellus (PRNewswire)

"Manish possesses deep expertise in the technologies that underpin our business and a track record of successfully running high-performing operations," said Vince Cole, CEO of Ontellus. "He is a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our growth."

With roughly three decades of experience, Nariwal joins Ontellus from First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a provider of background checks and screening, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Technology. Under his leadership, First Advantage achieved significant business outcomes, including cost savings, speed and quality across operations via business process reengineering and technology solutions, while delivering topline revenue growth. Nariwal also managed the largest product portfolio for the company, worth more than $600 million in revenue from a product and innovation standpoint. Additionally, he successfully spearheaded initiatives across the value chain and customer lifecycle, collaborating and leading cross functional teams and global suppliers.

Prior to First Advantage, Nariwal held several executive-level roles at TATA Consultancy Services, a global IT consulting and business solutions organization, where he led operations, data analytics and IT teams across multiple geographies. Nariwal also served in various roles in software engineering and application development, giving him a comprehensive understanding of both the front-office and back-office needs of an organization.

"Ontellus has built a reputation for making information and intelligence sharing fast, secure and reliable for industries that depend on it," said Nariwal. "I look forward to working closely with the management team as we further our mission of enabling clients to make informed decisions efficiently and increase productivity across their organizations."

Nariwal earned his MBA with specialization in Operations and HR from Don Bosco University, India, and is a Microsoft certified professional systems engineer.

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As a privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The firm has $9.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

Media Contacts:

Ontellus

Contact: Matt Galassini

713.324.3732

Prosek Partners for Ontellus

Contact: Tate Mikkelsen

646.818.9267

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontellus