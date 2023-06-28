Stardock Releases DeskScapes 11

Popular desktop background management application brings animated background creation, cloud wallpaper library integration, and more

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released DeskScapes 11 today. DeskScapes adds a host of desktop background features to Windows, including animated wallpapers, advanced background customization, and much more. DeskScapes 11 adds a powerful design tool for creating animated wallpapers, as well as integration with the cloud for sharing and applying both animated and standard user-made wallpapers.

"The new version of DeskScapes is compelling both for animated and standard wallpapers," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "For fans of animated wallpapers, we include DreamMaker Pro, which is both powerful and easy to use for creating or enhancing desktop backgrounds. We also added seamless integration to cloud-based services for finding desktop backgrounds."

DeskScapes 11 is designed to extend the Windows built-in desktop background manager to support features such as adding custom directories for backgrounds, fast searching, timed playlists, playing videos as backgrounds, online cloud integration, similar background search, additional scaling and sizing options, advanced multi-monitor customization, colorization, wallpaper filters, scheduling and more.

The included DreamMaker Pro tool is designed to make it easy to create animated backgrounds. It includes dozens of different effects, drawing tools, brushes, logos, particle effects, and much more.

With DeskScapes 11, it has never been easier to create, organize, and enhance your desktop wallpaper for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

DeskScapes 11 is now available for $3.99 here. DeskScapes 11 is part of the award-winning Object Desktop suite, which includes popular apps such as Fences 4, Groupy 2, Start11 and more.

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

DeskScapes 11 Release Trailer

Please contact press@stardock.com for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products

View original content:

SOURCE Stardock Software