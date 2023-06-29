MGM RESORTS DONATES $25,000 TO SUPPORT LGBTQ+ ENTREPRENEURSHIP

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") reaffirmed its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship businesses with a $25,000 donation to the Nevada Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (GLCCNV). The donation was presented in a special ceremony during a Pride Month event held at MGM Grand's Level Up.

"MGM Resorts is honored to support the Nevada Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce in their mission of uplifting LGBTQ+ community through entrepreneurship and opportunity," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion & Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Everyone deserves equal opportunity to flourish, and we take immense pride in being part of a community that celebrates diversity and embraces inclusion."

MGM Resorts has a longstanding commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion and continues to advocate for these values within the company and communities in which it operates. This contribution to the GLCCNV, alongside initiatives like its Supplier Diversity Program, showcase the Company's unwavering support for diverse-owned businesses, fostering an environment of acceptance and opportunity.

MGM Resorts is a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the company's leadership as one of the first organizations in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004, and same-sex ceremonies at its chapels. The company now offers free resources for its LGBTQ+ workforce in finding quality healthcare and has consistently been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights.

The Human Rights Campaign recognized MGM Resorts one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," and has achieved a perfect score for 11 consecutive years on the Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

