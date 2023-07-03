ITE HCMC 2023: Discover Vietnam and Global Top Travel Destinations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE HCMC 2023 – The largest and most established travel event in Vietnam and Mekong sub-region will take place from 07 – 09 September 2023 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

On June 24th 2023, Vietnam National Assembly approved the amendments and supplements of the Law on Foreigners' Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, including extending the e-visa validity period to 90 days. This policy is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry and create a boost to promote its development, attracting international visitors in the coming time. Furthermore, promotion and marketing are essential activities to boost tourism development and enhance destination's competitiveness. ITE HCMC is considered one of the important and effective solutions for this purpose.

The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City, themed "Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability", offers three full days of opportunities to network with international and local exhibitors, as well as high-level forums, informative seminars, and top-notch entertainment experiences.

This year, ITE HCMC 2023 will double its scale compared to last year with exceptional quality. Therefore, the event is expected to attract leaders in the international travel industry and over 400 exhibiting companies & brands, of which, the booths from domestic units make up more than 70% and about 30% are international units. As of the end of June 2023, the exhibition has covered over 70% of the exhibition area, with the participation of National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) from countries such as Cambodia, Chile, Taiwan (China), Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand; Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) from St.Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (South Korea), and over 45 provinces and cities of Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City, Da Nang City, Hai Phong City, An Giang, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Ca Mau, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Gia Lai, Ha Giang, Ha Tinh, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Kontum, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Lang Son, Lam Dong, Long An, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Soc Trang, Tay Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Thua Thien - Hue, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, and Yen Bai.

In addition, the exhibition has attracted the leading tourism businesses such as Saigontourist Group, BenThanh Tourist, Vietravel, Tan Son Nhat Hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport, Melia Hotels International, Movenpick, Tam Chuc National Tourism Area, Tung Lam Tourism Area, Muong Thanh Hospitality, and other sponsor in-kind: The Cocoon Vietnam, BLUSaigon and many more.

ITE HCMC 2023 will be held in a hybrid format, combining physical booths and 2D online booths. These online booths will inform international buyers about products, services and a pre-appointment booking system to connect with sellers. Furthermore, the local experience areas will also be the highlight of this year's expo when displaying and introducing the unique cultural features of Vietnam to international firms and the public through handicrafts, coffee, traditional art workshops, and many more.

Moreover, ITE HCMC has the exclusive Hosted Buyer Program which provides an opportunity for international tourism businesses to grow their markets and broaden tourism partners' networks in Vietnam and the Lower Mekong region. The Organizing Committee, together with the Advisory Board comprised of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), and leading tourism businesses, to select and invite over 200 international buyers from 20 countries and territories (increasing by more than 25% compared to 2022). The Hosted Buyer Program is expected to welcome decision makers from international travel agencies, MICE travel companies, luxury travel companies from key inbound markets and potential markets like mainland China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, USA, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Australia, India, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and many more.

Within the framework of ITE HCMC 2023, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism also cooperates with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to organize many exciting activities such as Gala Dinner x World Travel Award – Asia & Oceania Ceremony, Seminar on the introduction of key tourist markets, ITE HCMC Awards 2023, Travel Fun Fair Day and many more.

ITE HCMC 2023 is organized under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, organized by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, CIS Vietnam, and Le Bros.

Event information:

Exhibition date: 07 – 09 September 2023

09:00 - 16:00, 07 - 08 September 2023 : exclusively for business visitors

16:00 - 18:00, 07 - 08 September 2023 : for both business visitors and the public

09:00 - 18:00, September 9th, 2023 : open to the public

Venue: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

Highlight events:

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

Business matching program between international buyers and exhibitors

High-level Tourism Forum on "Digital Transformation Driving Tourism Development" chaired by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City .

ASEAN Public Relations and Communications Forum "Destination Marketing & Sustainable Communications"

Series of tourism industry seminars

ITE HCMC Award 2023

World Travel Awards - Asia Pacific Ceremony

ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2023 Ceremony

Vietnam Night

Cambodia Night

Welcome Dinner and Destination survey program for international buyers and press

Thank you Party

The travel agents who are sourcing for Vietnam's tourism services and products may apply for Hosted Buyer Program via https://itehcmc.travel/buyer-3/buyer-registration/

For National Tourism Organizations (NTOs), Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) and travel businesses, who want to showcase their travel services and products may book a stand via www.itehcmc.travel .

