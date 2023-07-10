Wynn Resorts Highlights Accomplishments in Sustainability and Community Impact with Release of 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts has released its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the Company's 2022 responsibility programs. The report showcases ongoing initiatives including an expanding Diversity and Inclusion program, local philanthropic efforts, and new benchmarks in renewable energy.

"While there are many achievements outlined in this year's ESG report, the thing I am most proud of is the substantial impact of our employees," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Our talented and dedicated team continues to press forward to make a positive impact and set even bigger goals for the future."

The 2022 ESG report illustrates long-standing corporate values of giving and programs that govern fair, transparent, and ethical behavior. Under the pillars of Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet, notable actions include:

Wynn Resorts introduced its inaugural Diversity Week, advancing the Company's commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce. Diversity Week promotes celebration, education, and understanding of diversity and inclusion and the various cultures existent within the Company. Daily activities across North America occurred over a one-week period in August and highlighted the Company's three diversity focus areas: Workplace, Marketplace, and Community. The Company continues to invest in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Recruitment Initiative, which builds partnerships with HBCUs that have hospitality and tourism programs. Through campus visits and targeted engagement, the program created awareness of employment opportunities with Wynn Resorts and welcomed its first cohort of graduates into the HBCU Management Training Program. In 2022, Wynn was recognized on Forbes' list of "Best Employers For Diversity", ranking in the top 12 companies in the Travel and Leisure category.

Employee volunteerism doubled in 2022 , compared to the previous year. Wynn employees in North America collectively volunteered more than 28,000 hours in 2022, with employees at Encore Boston Harbor accounting for three times the volunteerism impact compared to the previous year.

2022 set a record-breaking precedent for employee giving to the Wynn Employee Foundation. More than 2,500 employee donors generously gave more than $800,000 , the highest historical fundraising year for the Company. The Wynn Employee Foundation raises funds from employees to give back to the communities in areas where the Company operates. Wynn matches donations to the Employee Foundation dollar for dollar up to $75,000 per employee – the highest corporate match in the hospitality industry.

Wynn Las Vegas determined that 49% of last year's operational business hours were provided by carbon-free energy. The Company's prior investment in energy independence laid the groundwork for continued development of renewable production resources in 2022, moving toward its goal to be Net-Zero by 2050. The Company invested in cutting edge technology to gain real-time insight into the sources of purchased electricity and the resort's carbon footprint.

The Wynn Resorts ESG Report presents information that references select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Board Standards (SASB). The full report is available at WynnResponsibility.com.

