Grainger announces plans for new Oregon distribution center

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Gresham, Oregon in 2025. The new Northwest Distribution Center will enhance customer service across the Pacific Northwest, providing the company additional capacity to continue delivering best-in-class, next day complete orders across the United States. Grainger plans to break ground this summer.

"Opening a new, highly automated distribution center ensures we can continue to reach 99 percent of the U.S. market the next day," said Barry Greenhouse, Grainger Senior Vice President and President of Global Supply Chain and Customer Experience. "The Pacific Northwest is a market we've identified as a strategic expansion location to stock many more products than we do today, benefitting more local customers."

Grainger's Northwest Distribution Center is expected to house more than 135,000 industrial supply items such as hand and power tools, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, fluid power solutions, lighting, power transmission equipment, and motors. The company anticipates the new facility will employ approximately 80 team members when complete and over time employ more than 150 people.

The building will be constructed on a vacant 48-acre parcel of land in an industrial area of Gresham, about 16 miles from Portland.

In addition, the company is opening two bulk warehouses in Pennsylvania and Texas in September, plus a third in North Carolina in 2024, to enhance network operations, accommodate a growing product offer and serve more customers.

Founded in 1927, Grainger has a long history of being an active member in the communities where its team members live and work.

This new facility is in addition to 10 other DC and branch locations that Grainger currently operates in the U.S. Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep The World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 12 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

