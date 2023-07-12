Liu Jun, Chairman of ATIF Holdings Limited, talked about the capital market in China and the United States in an interview with famous media person Yang Jinlin

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "ATIF") Mr. Liu Jun, President, Chairman of the Board and CEO of ATIF, was interviewed by renowned media person Yang Jinlin recently. Mr. Liu shared his insights on financing services for Chinese-American companies and Chinese companies, and discussed the differences between the Chinese and American capital markets, as well as topics such as entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

As a company focused on providing initial public offering consultancy services to overseas Chinese enterprises, Liu Jun said that for Chinese enterprises, it is very important to choose the financing method suitable for their own development. ATIF is committed to tailoring initial public offering consultancy service solutions to meet customers' needs and providing them with professional initial public offering consultancy advice and all-round support.

Liu Jun further explored the differences between the Chinese and American capital markets. He stressed that the US market has a mature legal and regulatory system and a sound regulatory mechanism to ensure market transparency and stability. In addition, investors in the US market pay more attention to corporate governance structure and the reliability of financial statements, so companies need to provide sufficient transparency to attract investors' attention.

In this interview, ATIF President, Board Chairman and CEO Jun Liu shared his insights on the financing services for Chinese American companies and Chinese stocks, and talked about the differences between the Chinese and US capital markets. He also encouraged enterprises to seize opportunities in the US market and strengthen cooperation with local investors and partners through his own entrepreneurial journey in the US.

