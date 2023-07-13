25Home Unveils New Colors and Materials for Plume Sofas

25Home is introducing new colors and materials to its Plume sofa collection, allowing customers to create stylish living spaces without breaking the bank.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting update, 25Home is expanding its collection of Plume sofas by introducing new colors and materials. The new colors that will be included in the collection are camel, brown, and gray while the new materials are air leather and linen. The air leather is anti-fouling and easy to clean while linen is mainly skin-friendly and comfortable. As a leading provider of premium furniture and accessories with a Modern & Scandinavian style, 25Home is committed to delivering exceptional design and value to its customers.

The Aalto Boutique Air Leather Plume Sectional, for instance, is a luxurious and versatile sofa designed for comfort and durability. The sofa is made with air leather, a breathable and flexible material that is also scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, water-resistant, and odor-resistant, making it ideal for households with pets and children. It is also filled with a combination of foam and poly cotton, creating a perfect balance of support and softness.

With its high-density foam and fluffy poly cotton, the Aalto Boutique Linen Plume Sofa provides a cozy and relaxing experience. Its chic front view and curved silhouette on the side make it suitable for any space and style. The sofa is made with linen, a natural fiber known for its breathability, pliability, softness, and skin-friendliness, making it ideal for households with pets and children. The filling layer of the Plume Sofa consists of an optimal combination of foam and cotton, providing a perfect balance of support and softness.

With its headquarters located in Los Angeles, 25Home takes pride in offering on-trend furniture that combines modern aesthetics with Scandinavian influences. The company's dedication to quality is reflected in its one-year guarantee, demonstrating its confidence in the craftsmanship and durability of its products. On how it came about its name, the company says, "25Home means we love our home and want to stay at home for an extra hour, an hour more than 24 hours."

What sets 25Home apart is its mission to make high-quality furniture accessible without breaking the bank. The brand aims to revolutionize the way people perceive furniture by offering premium designs at radically fair prices. By challenging traditional pricing models, 25Home ensures that customers can enjoy stylish and well-crafted furniture without compromising on affordability.

In addition, 25Home's direct-from-manufacturer model sets it apart from other so-called direct-to-consumer (DTC) furniture brands. While not rejecting the DTC approach outright, 25Home takes it a step further by truly eliminating the middleman, enabling them to pass significant savings on to the consumer. This transparent and efficient business model allows customers to benefit from fair pricing without sacrificing quality.

With the introduction of new colors and materials to the Plume sofa collection, 25Home continues to innovate and offer customers more options to express their personal style. The expansion of the collection ensures that customers can find the perfect Plume sofa to complement their existing decor or create a fresh and contemporary look in their living space.

By carefully curating its selection of colors and materials, 25Home ensures that each sofa in the Plume collection embodies the brand's commitment to quality and design. Whether customers prefer vibrant and bold hues or understated and neutral tones, they can find a Plume sofa that suits their individual taste and enhances the overall aesthetic of their home.

In conclusion, 25Home's introduction of new colors and materials to its Plume sofa collection exemplifies the brand's dedication to providing premium furniture at fair prices. With their direct-from-manufacturer model, 25Home offers customers a unique opportunity to enjoy modern and Scandinavian-inspired designs without the traditional retail markups. As 25Home continues to expand and innovate, customers can expect even more options to create stylish and comfortable living spaces that reflect their personal style.

