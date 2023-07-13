Corcoran Reverie Teams & Agents Dominate Real Trends Rankings for 2023

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie , a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, is proud to announce that eight of its teams and agents have been honored in the highly esteemed 2023 Real Trends Rankings. The rankings, known for their rigorous evaluation and comprehensive analysis of real estate professionals, serve as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the Corcoran Reverie team.

Corcoran Reverie owners, Hilary and Jacob, have achieved remarkable success as a brokerage in an impressively short span of under three years, cementing their position among the industry's finest. Their strategic partnership and visionary leadership have propelled the company and its teams to new heights, resulting in prestigious accolades and recognition.

2023 Corcoran Reverie Real Trends Awards

500 By Volume

Billionaire's Club

Top Movers by Transaction

Top Movers by Volume

Nations Best

"For us personally, Jacob and I moved up in rankings for Small Teams by volume in the state of Florida," says Broker & Owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth, "Which again, given the overall state of the market is truly remarkable. We also ranked 49th in the country on The Thousand; to have accomplished this in our first three years as a team and as a Corcoran affiliate speaks volumes to the strength that being with a legacy brand like The Corcoran Group; couple that with the strong leadership team we have at Corcoran Reverie, and we expect even greater results throughout our Florida and Tennessee agents in 2023."

In the individual agent category, several Corcoran Reverie agents earned well-deserved recognition for their extraordinary performance and unwavering commitment to their clients. These exceptional agents have consistently demonstrated their expertise, professionalism, and ability to deliver phenomenal results, solidifying their positions as top-ranking individuals in the competitive real estate market.

"What a great honor to rank among America's top 1.5% of real estate professionals again in 2023. Since I started in the business full-time in 2009, Real Trends has recognized me annually with this honor. I simply play according to the same strategy as Gary Player who famously said. "The harder you work, the luckier you get," said Cindy Cole, Broker Associate & Partner, Destin Campus.

Through collaborative efforts, innovative strategies, and exceptional service, several teams earned their rankings in the small-team category and medium-team categories, further establishing themselves as industry leaders.

Agents and Teams that were recognized are: Lynne Andrews, Cindy Cole, Lesly Simon, Mickey Whitaker, The Ketchersid Team, The Simpson Group & The Sostheim Group.

The Simpson Group

"Throughout 2022, we saw major shifts in the market, which brought unique challenges for our company. For so many of our agents to be recognized for their excellence in sales is a testament to our business and the tools we provide for our team to build their own businesses so they can find success in any market." says Jacob Watkins, Owner & Advisor at Corcoran Reverie.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC – a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City – is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

