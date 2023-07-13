EverWind Has Been Shortlisted in Newfoundland & Labrador's Green Energy Initiative

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), Canada's leading large-scale green hydrogen developer, has received notification from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador that it has successfully advanced to the final stage of evaluation for the leasing of Crown land to develop its $8 billion green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula. The shortlist was issued on July 6, 2023, by the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Innovation, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Trent Vichie, CEO and founder of EverWind welcomed the news. "We are pleased to be selected and applaud the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for their efforts and diligence in reaching another crucial milestone in the province's burgeoning renewable green energy industry. A special thank you must be extended to all who took time to consult, inform and support EverWind in this process, particularly the residents and community leaders on the peninsula, as well as the Burin Peninsula Energy Board."

"EverWind's Burin Peninsula green fuels project represents an exciting and ambitious project for Newfoundland and Labrador, not only in size and scale, but also in innovation, environmental sustainability and socioeconomic benefits," added Vichie. "We are proud of the progress we have made to date, and we have received significant support from communities throughout the peninsula along the way. In the last year, we have advanced pre-FEED engineering, acquired strategic private land, and have been collecting environmental data since November 2022, which positions our Burin Peninsula project as one of the most advanced in the province."

Following its successful shortlisting EverWind also announces the launch of its meteorological ("MET") tower program, with 6 MET towers to be erected on the Burin Peninsula in the coming months. This program will begin collection of the wind resource data critical for project engineering and financing. "We are thrilled to reach this major milestone in the development of our project. With our Provincial approvals we are targeting having all 6 towers completed by early this fall and should be in a position to begin collecting live wind data on the first tower by early August. This will represent the largest MET tower campaign in all Atlantic Canada," said Vichie.

EverWind has received significant community support for this campaign. "EverWind continues to work collaboratively with the communities on the Burin Peninsula and shared detailed information regarding its MET tower program and has the full support of the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and the communities on the peninsula to proceed. We are excited for this major step in this transformational project for our region," said Brian Keating, Chair of the Burin Peninsula Energy Board.

"Our progress on the Burin Peninsula has not gone unnoticed – we are attracting some of the largest offtakers in the world, who are interested in purchasing green fuels proudly made here in Newfoundland and Labrador," added Vichie.

About Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia

EverWind will convert renewable power first into green hydrogen and then into green ammonia, which can be transported safely around the world and used as a clean source of energy as well as green fertilizer. EverWind works with some of the largest European energy companies, global industrial companies, and leading hydrogen & ammonia equipment suppliers.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first environmental assessment approval (Nova Scotia) in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America (Point Tupper, NS) with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is also supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Environmental, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, CIBC, and Citi.

EverWind's Newfoundland & Labrador Project

Leveraging our Nova Scotia platform and development experience, EverWind is pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will consist of a 2+ GW wind farm to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. Located in a region with a proud industrial heritage, EverWind will continue to work closely with the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and communities throughout the region to advance the project.

EverWind acknowledges the island of Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland) as traditional territory of the Beothuk and the Qalipu Mi'kmaq and the Mi'kmaq of Miawpukek Mi'kamawey Mawi'omi and acknowledges Labrador as the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Innu of Nitassinan, the Inuit of Nunatsiavut, and the Inuit of NunatuKavut. EverWind is committed to working in a spirit of truth and reconciliation to make a better future for all.

EverWind's Nova Scotia Project

The first phase has received an environmental assessment approval and is on-target to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia starting in 2025, then achieve 1.5 million tonnes per annum production by 2026 through a second phase. The next phase of our Nova Scotia project will generate green energy through an additional 2+ GW wind farm currently under development, which is expected to be the largest in North America.

EverWind acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. From the beginning our work has shared a core principle of environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi'kmaq and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project. EverWind's Nova Scotia Project includes three Mi'kmaq equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation.

At a local level, the EverWind works closely with multiple municipalities and stakeholder organizations throughout Nova Scotia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind, including statements concerning projected wind farm capacity, projected green ammonia production volumes, construction and production timelines, sources and transmission of power, and benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development, or performance of EverWind and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

