Back to Campus HQ: Big Lots makes college move-in day easy with new deals on top brands, college essentials and limited-time décor collections

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, is making move-in day easy for students going to college this year with deals on hundreds of items from dorm room and apartment essentials to limited-time décor collections, furniture, bedding, snacks, personal care items and more.

Big Lots’ back-to-campus offering includes limited-time collections from Big Lots exclusive brands like Real Living and Broyhill that fit a variety of personalities and styles. (PRNewswire)

"There's no need to spend those last few weeks before college move-in day running from store to store. That time is best spent with your friends and family," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "At Big Lots, we are a one-stop college shopping experience that makes preparing for the big move easier and more enjoyable. We hope students and their families will take advantage of the hundreds of deals we're offering this year to save both time and money at Big Lots."

Big Lots' back-to-campus offering includes collections from Big Lots exclusive brands like Real Living™ and Broyhill® that fit a variety of personalities and styles. The retailer also offers a variety of big brands customers love. With more than 670 Big Lots retail stores located near college and university campuses in the U.S., many students can take advantage of multiple same-day and two-day delivery options. To shop Big Lots' back-to-campus selection, visit biglots.com/campus.

Throughout July and into August, customers can save above and beyond everyday bargain prices with special limited-time deals. On July 29 and 30, BIG Rewards customers can receive 15% off everything they can fit inside an 18-gallon Sterilite tote while supplies last.* A tote purchase is required to take advantage of this deal.

To stay informed about the latest deals and offers, customers can sign up to be BIG Rewards members and receive a 15% off joining bonus as well as rewards after every three purchases. BIG Rewards also includes, free item weekends, a birthday surprise and many other exclusive offers throughout the year.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities — to its growing community of customers who feel like a million bucks shopping for the best deals. To shop online or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

*Exclusive, single use promotional offer for BIG Rewards members. Valid only in Big Lots Stores on pre-tax purchases. Offer excludes indoor and outdoor furniture, mattresses, gazebos, grills, and pools. Offer cannot be sold or transferred. Offer does not apply to shipping charges, delivery charges such as BIG! Delivery, Allstate warranty coverage, previous transactions, existing price holds, non-purchases such as rentals, deposits, charitable donations, or purchases of milk, other dairy, eggs, or gift cards. May be combined with BIG Rewards, but not with any other offer, coupon, discount, or associate discount. When combined with other BIG Rewards, % off is applied first. Offer will not be reissued if expired or with return/refund of merchandise. By attempting to redeem this offer, user unconditionally agrees that decisions of Big Lots are final on all matters of interpretation, fact, and procedure with respect to this offer. Valid only on in stock goods, including special orders. Void where prohibited. No cash value or cash back. Coupon is automatically added to member's BIG Rewards account. To redeem in stores, present coupon at checkout. Offer valid in store 7/29/23 through 7/30/23.

