Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2023 Best Company for Career Growth

VERONA, Wis., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive the 2023 Best Company for Career Growth from Comparably. Each year, Comparably, a renowned workplace culture site, gathers feedback from numerous companies and organizations to recognize excellence in the industry.

The Best Company for Career Growth award is obtained based on employees' evaluation of the company's professional development opportunities. Everlight would like to express their gratitude to their staff for sharing valuable insights on the professional development opportunities they've experienced. Their feedback has been instrumental in shaping a supportive environment where personal and professional growth is encouraged. The team's dedication and commitment enable Everlight to promote from within and create a culture of advancement.

One of the staff members summed it up by saying, "I've experienced more growth since being here than ever before, and that's all because of Everlight. I love my job. I love this company. And I can't wait to see what happens next!" Their words truly reflect the positive spirit and enthusiasm that permeate Everlight.

"We are honored to accept Comparably's prestigious career growth award, which recognizes our commitment to fostering professional development and providing opportunities for advancement within Everlight," said Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar.

Receiving the Best Career Growth award marks the tenth award Everlight Solar has received from Comparably, and it is a testament to their ongoing commitment to creating a thriving work environment. You can explore Everlight Solar's previous accolades here. Each award represents a milestone achieved and highlights the collective efforts of the remarkable team.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar