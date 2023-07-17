Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars in 6 Count Pack

OAKLAND, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of its Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars that may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Please use the reference images and look for batch codes LLA317822 and LLA317922 under “Best By 30 SEP 2024”. (PRNewswire)

The recall is limited to 6 Count packages of Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars with batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922 and a Best By date of September 30, 2024.

The affected product was shipped to three retail customers in the following states:

Kroger (VA, WV, OH and KY)

Shoprite (MD, PA, VA, DE and NJ)

Wal-Mart (AR, MO, TN, MS, KY, AL and LA)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Please use the reference images and look for batch codes LLA317822 and LLA317922 under "Best By 30 SEP 2024".

No other Outshine products or batches are affected by this recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. We are recalling this product because it may contain trace amounts of milk. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe a faulty valve allowed trace levels of milk to be introduced into the product.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and instead dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at dreyers@casupport.com.

