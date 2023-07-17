Enverus launches Learning & Development program to empower energy data professionals

A workforce poised to take charge of energy evolution must advance in unison with technology

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, has launched a Learning & Development (L&D) program aimed at helping energy professionals enhance their skillsets around data-focused job functions that improve career growth opportunities. Energy is always changing, and today, many companies rely on technology that provides advanced data, analytics and technical workflows to make data-based decisions about their business.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy employs 65 million people worldwide and accounts for 2% of global employment, relatively evenly distributed across fuel supply, power sector and end uses. Energy employment spans several sectors, with manufacturing and construction of new projects dominating today's energy workforce, and employment in new sectors already rivals levels in conventional energy sectors. Also, 45% of the energy workforce requires some degree of tertiary education, from university degrees to vocational certifications.

The energy evolution also means replacing a generation of industry experienced, seasoned experts and veterans scheduled to retire. As the energy industry evolves, so too must the people and technology that power it. Professionals need to adjust to these changes by learning new skills and techniques or they risk everyday inefficiency at their jobs or career stagnation. Also, new graduates with less work experience might find it difficult to find a job in this constantly evolving industry without training that helps them navigate the complexity of the business. All these factors lead to the same conclusion – an urgency to train around professional development.

"The scale and complexity of the energy industry means today's businesses need to do a tremendous amount of research before capital and operating decisions are made. Enverus' software solutions and intelligent connections make it easier to make decisions quickly and recognize value faster. Asset teams, executives, investors, business development teams and geologists rely on Enverus' current market data and analytics to improve resource allocation, optimize asset performance and increase the speed of operations. The Learning & Development Program gives Enverus users the knowledge they need to find these critical answers faster and helps companies realize tremendous value from their investment," said Manuj Nikhanj, president of Enverus.

Employee training also benefits leaders. Professional development programs increase employee retention, engagement, technology adoption and productivity, helping a company realize maximum value from technology investments.

To date, Enverus has certified nearly 50 companies, awarded 300 certificates to individuals and fostered a L&D learning community of almost 10,000 users.

Enverus has also co-launched three Learning Sites, customized locations created for energy businesses looking to invest in companywide employee education and professional development. Certifications offer paid courses for individuals to deepen their knowledge of Enverus products.

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from 98% of U.S. energy producers and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing, and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com

