FER-PAL ANNOUNCES TWO NEW KEY NOMINATIONS FOR ITS CANADIAN AND U.S. OPERATIONS

The ALTRA drinking water main technology installer is focused on growth across North America

MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FER-PAL Construction Ltd. ("FER-PAL") announces the appointment of Lou Magurno as Vice-President, Operations, FER-PAL Canada, and Blaine Preston as Vice-President, Operations, FER-PAL USA.

"These nominations are well deserved: these two leaders have greatly contributed to FER-PAL's growth across North America, and are ready to take the company into its next chapter and expand ALTRA's market share across North America," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN.

Lou Magurno will expand his role with FER-PAL, as he will become responsible for all operational activities in Canada. This will include continuing to grow the business, integrate all divisions from coast to coast, and improve profitability. Lou joined FER-PAL in 2006, and since then has been integral in the development of the project management team, the establishment of the U.S. division and the continuous growth of the company.

Blaine Preston, who has been with the company since 1998, will, from now on, concentrate his efforts in the United States. Blaine has an intimate knowledge of the US CIPP (cured-in-place pipe lining) water market and is a true industry expert. Given the importance and potential of this market for ALTRA 10X's water technology, he will be devoting his time to the success of FER-PAL USA, where he will be responsible for operations and growth across the market.

Blaine and Lou started FER-PAL USA in 2007, and they have been the driving force behind the success of the division. Their combined efforts will allow ALTRA | SANEXEN to continue to grow its presence in North America as the most resilient solution to water main renewal.

"I want to thank both Lou and Blaine for their continuous support and I wish them all the success in the future that they have had in the past," added Shaun McKaigue, President of FER-PAL. "Their dedication, knowledge and strong work ethic will guarantee both of their success."

Established in 1986 and based in Toronto (ON), FER-PAL specializes in water main rehabilitation projects utilizing trenchless technologies for municipalities in Canada and the United States. The Company is a key player in the deployment of ALTRA's water main renewal technology and has a longstanding relationship with ALTRA | SANEXEN, both subsidiaries of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC").

About FER-PAL

Established in 1986, FER-PAL Construction Ltd. offers complete water main rehabilitation and replacement solutions. FER-PAL specializes in projects utilizing trenchless technologies of all types and sizes for municipalities across Canada and the United States. FER-PAL has extensive experience in a variety of water main trenchless technologies. The company is a licensed installer of ALTRA's water main renewal technology for trenchless structural rehabilitation, as well as its lead-free technology, and offers cement mortor lining, other non-structural spray-in-place linings, slip-lining and pipe bursting services. FER-PAL has offices located in Ontario, Michigan and Illinois. For more information, visit https://ferpalinfrastructure.com/

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Specialized Environmental Services and Water Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit www.altragroup.com.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, PFAS treatment solutions, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

