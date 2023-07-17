TrinaTracker updates its bankability report with Vanguard 1P by DNV

CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. has received the "Report on Technology Review of Single-axis Tracking System: Vanguard-1P" issued by DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider. This is second report TrinaTracker obtained from DNV since 2021, indicating Trina Tracker's whole product line has all been independently reviewed by DNV.

Vanguard 1P (one-in-portrait single-axis tracking system) is the flagship product of TrinaTracker, and is compatible with latest bifacial ultra-high power modules. The product combines state-of-the-art hardware and industry-leading software, to offer lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) solutions to EPCs and project owners.

In order to comprehensively assess the Vanguard 1P tracker, DNV applied a complete assessment system to cover all aspects of the tracker business, including but not limited to design and structural calculations of two sample projects, supply chain capabilities, quality and environmental safety control systems, market performance and outlook, reliability, warranty, and O&M performance. The DNV team also did a high-level review of various reports of the Vanguard 1P tracker throughout the product life cycle, including wind tunnel test reports, installation manuals, and other professional reports.

According to the report, the available certifications and design, manufacturing and services of TrinaTracker are generally in line with the common international requirements for quality and environmental management. The report also praised TrinaTracker's active R&D roadmap as a trend in industry technology that will provide value to clients.

DNV considers that the Vanguard 1P system can meet the structural design requirements based on the provided information and without performing independent calculations. The report shows Trina Tracker's Vanguard 1P goes beyond the industry standard in perspective like more accurate tracking error and corrosion warranty periods. Additionally, the report provided positive comments on the wind tunnel test methods and results for static, dynamic and aeroelastic tests and studies on EW slopes up to 8° (15%).

DNV also considers that the SBA input for uneven terrains and the STA input for low irradiance environments are an improvement over their predecessor models.

"After thorough studies undertook over several months, DNV views TrinaTracker's Vanguard 1P as meeting the design and quality requirements of the industry standard." said Eskandari Morteza, DNV Senior Civil/Structural Engineer. TrinaTracker also presents a well-developed forward-looking R&D technology approach to meet market dynamics and client's needs.

