The Attivo Group and Activ Technologies partner together to provide a comprehensive control tower view of the supply chain

The Attivo Group Partners with Activ Technologies to Deliver Cloud-Based Supply Chain Management Solution

CONYERS, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group, LLC is pleased to announce a new partnership with Activ Technologies . Activ Technologies offers real-time supply chain management through a cloud-based, multi-enterprise platform called ActiVate®, for use to digitally transform supply chain processes and workflows. Companies can swiftly see, coordinate, optimize, and manage their end-to-end supply chains.

Attivo Logo (PRNewswire)

The Attivo Group, a leading ERP reseller based in Conyers, GA , now offers a robust cloud-based supply chain solution.

The Attivo Group's President, Len Reo, states, "We are excited to share that we have partnered with Activ Technologies, a pioneer in cloud-based supply chain solutions. This partnership will allow us to deliver a powerful and innovative platform to help our clients achieve new levels of supply chain performance and agility. By combining our expertise in ERP systems implementation with Activ Technologies' state-of-the-art technology and network integration capabilities, we create a win-win situation for everyone involved."

ActiVate brings real-time visibility and management of orders, inventory, and shipments. Libraries of tools and connectors provide ease of integration, connectivity, data normalization, extension, and the ability to leverage predictive and prescriptive analytics. Complementing existing systems, Activ's cloud-based solution is an economical and easily installed platform that quickly drives operational efficiencies and improved customer service. ActiVate supports supply chain management combined with a powerful rules engine that allows better decision-making and time management by exception through alerts and notifications. As a result, companies and their trading partners can synchronize forecasts, production, orders, inventory, and shipments in real time—improving operational effectiveness.

"The supply chain is the lifeblood of almost every business. Companies quickly understand that digitizing their supply chain is crucial to staying competitive and strategically outperforming their competitors. While digital transformation can be a daunting initiative by way of cost and complexity, it doesn't have to be. ActiVate takes the risk out of implementation with a library of connectors to bring supply chain management to your ERP," stated Mike Curtin, CRO at Activ. He added, "We're pleased to partner with Attivo to extend an integrated solution to their customers that both automates supply chain processes and improves internal and external visibility."

Focused on time-to-value, ActiVate offers a low monthly subscription model with no implementation or service fees and no transaction costs—keeping the total cost of ownership affordable for any budget. Combine ActiVate's functionality with extensive dashboards and reporting, and the platform delivers a comprehensive, powerful decision-making solution for any supply chain management role. Key benefits include better decision-making, faster supply chain responses, ease of data integration, data normalization, and a single system of record. That single view results in improved visibility of orders, inventory, and shipments, which yields improved revenue, better-operating margins, and improved customer experience.

About Activ Technologies

Activ Technologies offers a multi-enterprise supply chain platform, ActiVate, that digitally transforms supply chain processes and provides real-time supply chain visibility and management. Companies transform entire business processes: synchronize forecasts, production, order and inventory management, and logistics in real-time—improving operations and customer service. As a cloud-based solution, ActiVate is an economical and easily installed platform that quickly helps drive profitability and performance.

About The Attivo Group

The Attivo Group has three distinctive service offerings: Business Process Assessment (BPA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Remediation, and ERP Selection. The Business Process Assessment is an in-depth approach to analyzing business operation processes thoroughly. It is a detailed examination to identify inefficiencies and optimize processes. ERP Remediation evaluates if an ERP system was poorly implemented and determines which areas can be improved. The Attivo Group helps companies choose the right ERP system after carefully assessing their specific needs.

Selling and supporting several major software applications while remaining vendor-neutral allows The Attivo Group to recommend the best software solution for a company's unique requirements. Working with SAP Business One, Macola, Acumatica, Exact Globe, and NetSuite, among others, to find the right solution. Attivo also provides ongoing support and consulting services, including a Managed Private Cloud Hosting service.

The Attivo Group, based in Conyers, GA with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Irvine, CA, is a leading business process consulting firm and ERP and accounting software reseller. In addition, the company provides ongoing support and consulting services using automation and creative business software solutions. Specializing in the manufacturing and distribution industries, Attivo implements all-inclusive business management software that eliminates the need for multiple software packages; for product information, visit http://www.attivoerp.com. For consulting information, visit http://www.attivoconsulting.com.

The Attivo Group and Activ Technologies’ partner together to provide a comprehensive control tower view of the supply chain. (PRNewswire)

