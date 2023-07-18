Eight SUNY Schools Offering 24/7 Mental Health Support to Students through Partnership with Christie Campus Health

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, a leading provider of mental health and well-being support services to colleges and universities nationwide, announces that it has partnered with a number of SUNY schools to offer their over 35,000 students access to a 24/7 Clinical Support Line through a pilot program. The SUNY schools that have partnered with Christie are Buffalo State University, Cayuga Community College, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Dutchess Community College, SUNY Erie Community College, Maritime College, North Country Community College, and Rockland Community College.

"We are excited to help SUNY students by providing in-the-moment support with our 24/7 Clinical Support Line," says Christie Campus Health's Chief Clinical Officer Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D. "The platform enables students to reach licensed mental health professionals within seconds to work through their concerns, de-escalate issues, practice coping skills, or provide support between therapy sessions."

The 24/7 Clinical Support Line is staffed exclusively by licensed mental health counselors and offers students unlimited and immediate access to in-the-moment support, regardless of time of day or physical location of the student. Students are also connected to next steps, if required, to ensure they receive the mental health support they need. The Clinical Support Line is customized to the needs of each client and may be available 24/7 or on a customized schedule (e.g., nights and weekends) depending upon the preference of the institution and availability of campus-based supports.

As the number of college students seeking mental health services continues to rise, the demand is outpacing the capacity at many counseling centers. Christie Campus Health's program is tailored to support students as well as campus counseling and healthcare professionals by expanding and complementing on-campus mental health services. The program is managed by a highly experienced service team that partners with school counseling centers and other student services to maintain a seamless experience for students that ensures consistent communication, education, and tracking.

Christie currently offers our comprehensive mental health platform to over 100 colleges and universities, supporting over 750,000 students nationally and internationally. Learn more at www.christiecampus.com.

