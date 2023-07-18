MoistureShield® Expands Distribution in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas with Mid-Am Building Supply, Inc.

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a signature brand at Oldcastle APG®, is partnering with Mid-Am Building Supply, Inc. to expand distribution of the manufacturer's innovative composite decking portfolio in Centralia, Illinois; Chillicothe, Missouri; Moberly, Missouri; Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and Spring Hill, Kansas.

MoistureShield’s Vision® composite decking in Mochaccino. (PRNewswire)

"This partnership with Mid-Am Building Supply supports our shared commitment to best serving our customers by expanding our reach in active markets where our variety of high-quality products can help satisfy the demand for more outdoor living solutions options," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales at MoistureShield. "This partnership also enables both MoistureShield and Mid-Am Building Supply to continue growing our businesses to best benefit our customers across North America."

"We're excited to partner with MoistureShield to give our customers more diverse options, including the manufacturer's four distinct product lines and vast array of composite decking styles and colors," said Larry Stanfield, Director of Sales at Mid-Am Building Supply, Inc. "This addition elevates our already impressive lineup of outdoor living and building material products, maximizing our ability to fulfill customer needs."

All MoistureShield products feature the Solid Core Difference™, an industry-leading protection against moisture and unmatched ability to be installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. The Vision® line of capped composite decking features MoistureShield's exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry with select colors also offering proprietary CoolDeck® Technology, which helps reduce heat absorption by up to 35% compared to standard composite boards in a similar color.

MoistureShield's Meridian™ line features CoolDeck and TruTexture™ Surface, a low-profile wood grain pattern that evokes the look and feel of real wood. Additional products include the introductory Elevate™ line which rounds out the capped product offerings and the Vantage™ uncapped composite decking which provides dependable workability beyond wood with composite performance.

About MoistureShield®

MoistureShield is the signature composite decking brand of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and leading provider of outdoor living and building materials. MoistureShield manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption solutions. For more information, visit MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG®

Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com.

About Mid-Am Building Supply, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Mid-Am Building Supply is the premier wholesale distributor of building products to America's heartland. With more than 300 associates, we offer quick and easy access to our inventory of roofing, siding, decking, insulation, windows, fasteners, cabinets, moldings, locks and interior and exterior door products. For more information, visit www.midambuilding.com.

MoistureShield® is the signature composite decking brand of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and leading provider of outdoor living and building materials. MoistureShield manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand’s CoolDeck® Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoistureShield