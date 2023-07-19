BEAST HEALTH® TEAMS UP WITH FOOTBALL LEGEND AND ENTREPRENEUR MARSHAWN LYNCH TO UNVEIL THE SPECIAL EDITION BEASTMODE® BY BEAST® BLENDER, THE STRONGEST PERSONAL BLENDER OF ITS KIND

Beastmode® by Beast® Features a Powerful 1200 Watt Motor, Special Edition Forest Green Colorway, and Super-Premium Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beast Health®, creator of the award-winning Beast® Blender, founded by Colin Sapire, former CEO of Nutribullet®*, teams up with football legend, community advocate, and entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch, to unveil Beastmode® by Beast®, the most powerful and artfully-designed personal blender of its kind.

Officially available today at thebeast.com , Beastmode® by Beast® delivers the incomparable design and enhanced technology features of the original Beast® Blender, but with a new, ultra-powerful 1200 watt motor and a special edition Forest Green colorway. The Beastmode® by Beast® system also features a super-premium Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle with a Carry Cap, Drinking Lid, and sturdy silicone base that fits inside most standard-size car cup holders.

"It's an honor to team up with an athlete and icon like Marshawn to develop Beastmode® by Beast® - the single most effective kitchen tool to step up your nutrition game, fuel your life, and help you become a Beast," said Colin Sapire. "With the debut of our widely-praised Beast® Blender in 2021, we launched a revolution in personal blending through artful design and high-performance technology. Together with Marshawn, we're helping even more people get Strong Inside and go Beastmode."

"Can't be a beast if you're not getting the right nourishment," added Marshawn Lynch. "The Beastmode Blender is hella powerful and makes smoothies with the quickness, so no more excuse on not having enough time to eat right, drink right, and get right."

Retailing for $215, Beastmode® by Beast® also includes a variety of design features existing across the Beast Health® product suite:

New 1200 Watt Motor tuned for maximum performance for Beast's most powerful blender offering yet

Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle featuring a wide-mouth design and best-in-class insulation to keep your blends cold, all day long

Ultra-Durable, BPA-Free Blending Vessel with leak-proof seal and 12-rib design to ensure the smoothest possible blends

Electronic Interlocking System with patented thermal-sensing safety technology in its blade holder, which monitors temperature of ingredients within the vessel to avoid overheating

Enhanced Single-Button Operation allowing users to either quickly pulse their ingredients or start a perfectly-timed, minute-long blending cycle

About Beast Health®:

Beast Health® is creating best-in-class tools that empower our communities to increase their consumption of fresh, whole foods from nature. We're on a mission to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle by providing the tools and resources necessary for making healthy choices that are convenient and accessible.

As an all-encompassing wellness brand, Beast Health® plans to introduce additional innovative appliances and related products for discerning, health-focused consumers across the globe and to focus on meaningful community-minded initiatives. For additional information, or to view the entire Beast Health® product line, visit www.thebeast.com .

*Nutribullet® is a trademark of Capbrand Holdings, LLC. There is no affiliation between Beast Health, LLC and Capbrand Holdings, LLC.

