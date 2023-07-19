INX to Tokenize and List Equity of Blockchain Software and Services Provider Casper Labs

Collaboration Marks Key Development in the Tokenization of Traditional Assets by Leveraging Regulated DeFi ATS like INX.One

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a US-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent announced today that Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software leader, has chosen INX as its preferred platform to tokenize and list its equity for trading on the secondary market.

By selecting to list on the regulated ATS of INX over traditional exchanges, Casper Labs demonstrates its commitment to embracing regulations, the future of finance and the power of digital assets. The collaboration will open up Casper Labs shares to a potential global liquidity pool of retail and institutional investors in over 60 countries through the INX.One - the only fully-regulated platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies.

"From the moment we started speaking with Casper Labs, it was clear that tokenizing its equity and giving shareholders access to global liquidity through the INX Securities ATS exchange would be a watershed moment for the blockchain industry," said Bob Ejodame, the VP Capital Markets at INX. "INX is proud to list a layer-1 blockchain and enterprise technology provider that is extremely well positioned to capitalize on huge market opportunities including blockchain and AI."

The listing of Casper Labs equity on INX.One is scheduled for September 2023, allowing prospective buyers ample time to sign up on the INX platform and participate in this groundbreaking opportunity. The tokenization and listing of Casper Labs equity represents a pivotal moment in the industry, solidifying tokenization as the leading use case driving the global adoption of digital assets by retail and financial institutions.

"Casper Labs was founded in 2018 to build an enterprise-grade blockchain for businesses and governments, whom we believe will ultimately be the highest-volume users of the technology," said Mrinal Manohar, CEO and co-founder at Casper Labs. "It's clear that the market has reached a tipping point:organizations are utilizing blockchain technology at historically high rates. We are well positioned to serve this surging demand for a truly enterprise-grade solution;our listing with INX is a major milestone that will open the door to individuals and organizations seeking greater exposure to this industry at an exciting juncture."

The Casper Labs team built the Casper protocol, the first blockchain built specifically for business users. A recent report from Casper Labs, which polled over 600 c-level executives across the U.S., U.K. and China markets found that 87% of businesses plan to invest in blockchain initiatives in 2023.

INX's mission is to increase access for U.S. and international investors to the growing opportunities in the digital economy. The INX.One platform sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators.

For more information about INX and the INX.One platform for regulated asset tokenization and more, visit https://www.inx.co/.

About Casper Labs:

Casper Labs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. Casper Labs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/.

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

