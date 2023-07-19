Kichler Lighting Commits to Third Year as Exclusive National Sponsor of Lighting and Ceiling Fans for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway Program

Kichler Lights the Way to a Brighter Future for Children Battling Cancer and Other Life-threatening Diseases

SOLON, Ohio, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, is once again joining forces with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to support its mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. As the exclusive national sponsor of interior and exterior lighting and ceiling fans for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway program – for the third year in a row – Kichler has committed to donating at least $10,000 in fixtures per home annually.

"At Kichler, we're more than just a lighting company. We're a 'bring people together' company," says Kichler's Executive Vice President of Marketing Brian Nobbe. "There's no better reason to come together than to help save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It's why we signed on as the first ever lighting and ceiling fan sponsor."

Through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program, ticket buyers have a chance to win newly built, single-family homes in more than 40 cities across the United States, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude, whose work has helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent. Homes range in market value from $350,000 to $775,000.

Kichler donated product valued at $608,000 for the 2022 campaign, working with builders and designers across the country to outfit 40-plus houses with fixtures. Braco Construction and Strickland Interiors were given the 2022 Kichler National Sponsor Award for outstanding use of Kichler product in the Monroe, LA St. Jude Dream Home.

"We thank Braco Construction and Jan Strickland for their remarkable use of Kichler Lighting fixtures in their design and build of the home," says Nobbe. "Their selections beautifully complemented the architecture and made good use of a variety of our products to add just the right finishing touches."

Dr. Donald Mack created the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program in 1991, giving away the first house in Shreveport, LA. Today, the program has raised more than $600 million to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their children live.

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape, and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Everything Kichler does, every single day, is with the intention of creating an environment that illuminates what matters most. As the first-ever and exclusive national sponsor of interior and exterior lighting and ceiling fans for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, Kichler is committed to providing fixtures for more than 40 homes across the U.S. annually.

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products.

