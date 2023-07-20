BKG MEDICAL SUPPLIES AWARDED NATIONAL 'GENERAL UROLOGICAL AND NURSING' AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER, INC.

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BKG Medical Supplies, a global sourcing, supply chain and logistics medical products company has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement (contract #PP-NS-1870) from Premier, Inc. for the supply of the TrueClr external urinary catheter product line. Effective July 15, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for this unique, innovative, 5 patent, FDA approved external urinary catheter medical product.

Bryanna Grelle, CEO and Founder of BKG Medical Supplies stated, "Working with Premier to make this innovative product available to their members has been a very rewarding process. Our focus is to serve as a valued resource for essential, industry-leading products and services to help healthcare organizations and providers deliver modern, high-quality patient care. We are honored and proud to work with Premier to introduce and supply the TrueClr product line to their members."

PRODUCT / CATEGORY INFORMATION

Data reports show approximately 70-80% of all hospital Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and >13,000 deaths are related to internal catheters. The TrueClr external catheter is an exceptional solution for preventing Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs) and the first system designed to comfortably and actively evacuate the bladder, offering a revolutionary solution for men, women and children needing urinary care. TrueClr product line key points:

Made in the USA and Berry Amendment Compliant

Medicare Part B, DME Reimbursable

Product-specific CMS Billing Code

Latex-free and hypoallergenic

Non-invasive, non-adhesive application

Uses light continuous suction

Leak-proof design avoids urine to skin contact

Easy-to-use portable and reusable

For hospital, long term care and at-home use

ABOUT BKG MEDICAL SUPPLIES

BKG Medical Supplies is a leading provider of innovative medical products and services essential to helping healthcare organizations and providers deliver modern, consistent, quality patient care and improving patients' lives worldwide.

ABOUT PREMIER, INC.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. www.PremierInc.com

For more information about BKG Medical Supplies, the TrueClr product line, and sales- distribution inquiries, please visit www.BKGMS.com or email us today.

CONTACT: Jeff Swenson, Director of Sales: SALES@BKGMS.com, (888) BKG-5060

