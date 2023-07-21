Grand Wagoneer Named Official Winter SUV of the Year From New England Motor Press Association for Second Year in a Row

2023 Grand Wagoneer, including all-new long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L, named Official Winter SUV of the Year and Best Premium Full-size SUV by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee named New England's best Mid-size SUV, continuing Grand Cherokee's legacy as the most awarded SUV ever

NEMPA jurors who cover the auto industry in states that encounter the harshest winter driving conditions include Connecticut, Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island and Vermont

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer, including the all-new long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L, earns both the Official Winter SUV of the Year and Best Premium Full-Size SUV at the annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition. This year marks the second year in a row the Grand Wagoneer has earned the Official Winter SUV of the Year honor. In addition, the 2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee takes home a class win for New England's Best Mid-size SUV for the second year in a row.

During the months of November through March, NEMPA journalists put numerous manufacturers' vehicles to the ultimate test in New England's harsh winter weather. Winners emerge at a one-day testing and scoring event at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

"The Grand Wagoneer topped our votes for NEMPA Winter SUV of the Year and overwhelmingly won its class," said Clifford Atiyeh, president, New England Motor Press Association. "There is nothing more lavish, spacious, capable off-road, or plusher on the road than the Grand Wagoneer and its extended L model. The turbo inline-six and independent rear suspension make a large and capable SUV feel nimble and confident."

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the winner in the Mid-size SUV category, continuing Grand Cherokee's legacy as the most awarded SUV ever.

"The last-generation Grand Cherokee was a NEMPA favorite for many years," said Atiyeh. "The latest Grand Cherokee builds on the Jeep brand's success with more luxury and space. That it's priced competitively against premium German and Japanese SUVs while offering Jeep's legendary four-wheel-drive capability—even as a plug-in hybrid—makes the Grand Cherokee a winner."

"We know from experience that New England winters can be the most extreme with snow and treacherous driving conditions," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "To have the respected members of the New England Motor Press honor the Grand Wagoneer and the Grand Cherokee, and name the Grand Wagoneer the Official Winter SUV of the Year two years running, validates that our Jeep team continues to deliver the most capable SUVs both on-road, off-road and in the snow."

Grand Wagoneer

Grand Wagoneer makes its second appearance in the NEMPA Winter Driving Competition, resulting in back-to-back wins for the brand. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Grand Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer experience, Grand Wagoneer brings a capable, innovative and authentic SUV with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, Grand Wagoneer builds on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. New for 2023, the Grand Wagoneer L adds 12 inches in overall length (226.7 inches), including 7 inches of wheelbase (130.0 inches), to deliver best-in-class overall passenger volume and cargo volume behind the third row.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

As the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup spans five generations and now includes the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, which delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe, and the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The Grand Cherokee L debuted in 2021 to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L has more than 110 advanced safety and security features.

