Life Time Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue increased 21.8% to $561.7 million from $461.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income increased to $17.0 million from a net loss of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 115.5% to $136.0 million from $63.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company provides full year fiscal 2023 net income guidance range of $75 - $83 million and increases full year fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $510 - $520 million .

On July 24 , Fitch Ratings assigned the Company an issuer credit rating of B+ (stable). The Company is rated B by S&P and B- by Moody's.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Our strong quarter further validates that all of our strategies are working and contributing to our success. We added 26,000 memberships, grew revenue nearly 22% and once again raised our expectations for net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year. With continued focus on our balance sheet, we further lowered our leverage ratio and are actively pursuing an increasing number of asset-light growth opportunities. We entered the third quarter with great momentum as we are delivering extraordinary member experiences. Our Company is on a solid footing and well positioned for long-term success."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions, except memberships and per membership data) June 30,





June 30,



2023

2022

Percent

Change

2023

2022

Percent

Change Revenue $561.7

$461.3

21.8 %

$1072.6

$853.5

25.7 % Center operations expenses $302.6

$279.6

8.2 %

$576.7

$519.1

11.1 % Rent $67.4

$60.0

12.3 %

$134.0

$116.0

15.5 % General, administrative, and marketing expenses (1) $52.8

$52.0

1.5 %

$95.3

$118.5

(19.6) % Net income (loss) $17.0

$(2.3)

NM

$44.5

$(40.3)

NM Adjusted EBITDA $136.0

$63.1

115.5 %

$256.1

$103.7

147.0 % Comparable center revenue 15.5 %

36.2 %





19.7 %

42.4 %



Center memberships, end of period 790,238

724,778

9.0 %

790,238

724,778

9.0 % Average center revenue per center membership $701

$639

9.7 %

$1,369

$1,219

12.3 %





NM - Not meaningful (1) The three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $14.7 million and $5.2 million, respectively, and legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $19.5 million and $25.1 million, respectively, and legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Second Quarter 2023 Information

Revenue increased 21.8% to $561.7 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue.

Center memberships increased by approximately 26,000 from the first quarter to 790,238.

Total subscriptions, which include our digital on-hold memberships, increased to 832,639.

Center operations expenses increased 8.2% to $302.6 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 1.5% to $52.8 million due to higher share-based compensation expense, which was partially offset by reduced center support overhead, advertising and marketing, public company and cash incentive compensation expenses.

Net income included tax-effected expenses of $21.0 million , including $13.7 million related to non-cash share-based compensation expense and a $6.2 million loss on a sale-leaseback transaction. Net loss in the prior year period included a tax-effected net benefit of $5.4 million , including a $7.7 million gain on sale-leaseback transactions, partially offset by $2.2 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding these expenses and net benefit, net income improved by $45.7 million .

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

Six-Month 2023 Information

Revenue increased 25.7% to $1072.6 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue.

Center memberships increased by approximately 65,000 versus last year.

Center operations expenses increased 11.1% to $576.7 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers and utility cost inflation.

General, administrative and marketing expenses declined 19.6% to $95.3 million due to lower share-based compensation expense, lower cash incentive compensation expense, and reduced center support overhead, advertising and marketing, and public company expenses.

Net income included tax-effected expenses of $15.4 million , including $17.3 million related to non-cash share-based compensation expense and a $0.6 million net loss on sale-leaseback transactions. Net loss in the prior year period included a tax-effected net benefit of $18.4 million , including a $42.4 million gain on sale-leaseback transactions, partially offset by $23.4 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense and $0.8 million in expenses consisting primarily of COVID-19 related costs. Excluding these expenses and net benefit, net income improved by $118.5 million .

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly for the same reasons identified for the quarter.

New Center Openings

The Company opened one new center in the second quarter of 2023 and has opened four new centers through the first half of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023 , Life Time operated a total of 164 centers.

The Company plans to open a total of 12 centers in 2023, eight of which are planned for the second half.

The Company is still targeting capital expenditures of $260 million to $280 million for the year, net of the planned $300 million of gross sale-leaseback proceeds.

Cash Flow Highlights



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions) June 30,





June 30,



2023

2022

Percent

Change

2023

2022

Percent

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $141.9

$71.3

99.0 %

$216.3

$80.3

169.4 % Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $82.1

$32.4

153.4 %

$109.3

$(1.9)

NM Growth capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements (1) $106.4

$103.1

3.2 %

$230.1

$170.5

35.0 % Center maintenance capital expenditures $44.5

$19.1

133.0 %

$77.4

$35.5

118.0 % Corporate capital expenditures $15.4

$19.8

(22.2) %

$29.6

$46.7

(36.6) % Total capital expenditures $166.3

$141.9

17.2 %

$337.1

$252.6

33.4 %





(1) Growth capital expenditures include new center land and construction, growth initiatives, major remodels of acquired centers, and the purchase of previously leased centers.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023 the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $30.9 million , and $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings under its $475 million revolving credit facility.

On May 9, 2023 , Life Time completed the refinancing of its $274 million Term Loan B facility with a $310 million Term Loan B facility that matures January 15, 2026 .

The Company completed a sale leaseback transaction for one property for gross proceeds of approximately $45.5 million in the second quarter, bringing total gross proceeds for the year-to-date 2023 period to $78.5 million .

The final property from the Company's previously announced letters of intent is expected to be completed by September 30, 2023 , for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million .

The Company continues to expect to complete $300 million in sale-leaseback transactions in 2023.

2023 Outlook

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Percent

Change

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

(Using ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints) Revenue $585 – $595

$496.4

18.9 % Net income (loss) $22 – $24

$24.7 (1)

NM Adjusted EBITDA $136 – $138

$71.0

93.0 %





(1) Net income in the third quarter of 2022 included a $42.7 million tax-effected gain from sale-leaseback transactions and $5.1 million in tax-effected non-cash share-based compensation expense.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance



















Year Ended

Year Ended

Percent

Change

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Using

(Guidance April ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints)

25, 2023) Revenue $2,235 – $2,265

$1,823

23.4 %

$2,200 – $2,300 Net income (loss) $75 – $83

$(2)





N/A Adjusted EBITDA $510 – $520

$282

82.6 %

$470 – $490 Rent $270 – $280

$245

12.2 %

$270 – $280

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, net income excluding net benefits and expenses, free cash flow before growth capital expenditures and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income (loss) or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19. Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less center maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter. Our net debt leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Center revenue $ 542,125

$ 445,882

$ 1,039,877

$ 827,503 Other revenue 19,606

15,385

32,705

26,018 Total revenue 561,731

461,267

1,072,582

853,521 Operating expenses:













Center operations 302,603

279,557

576,712

519,130 Rent 67,434

59,989

133,971

115,953 General, administrative and marketing 52,840

51,950

95,337

118,511 Depreciation and amortization 58,252

57,173

116,449

115,280 Other operating expense (income) 28,194

(8,212)

30,321

(25,247) Total operating expenses 509,323

440,457

952,790

843,627 Income from operations 52,408

20,810

119,792

9,894 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net of interest income (31,979)

(27,093)

(63,174)

(57,036) Equity in earnings of affiliate 88

8

231

34 Total other expense (31,891)

(27,085)

(62,943)

(57,002) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,517

(6,275)

56,849

(47,108) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,513

(3,990)

12,385

(6,857) Net income (loss) $ 17,004

$ (2,285)

$ 44,464

$ (40,251)















Income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.09

$ (0.01)

$ 0.23

$ (0.21) Diluted $ 0.08

$ (0.01)

$ 0.22

$ (0.21) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 195,476

193,692

195,026

193,082 Diluted 204,821

193,692

203,872

193,082

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,858

$ 25,509 Accounts receivable, net 18,146

13,381 Center operating supplies and inventories 48,148

45,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,595

45,743 Income tax receivable 6,669

748 Total current assets 153,416

131,036 Property and equipment, net 3,030,480

2,901,242 Goodwill 1,235,029

1,233,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,161,837

2,116,761 Intangible assets, net 173,056

173,404 Other assets 74,218

69,744 Total assets $ 6,828,036

$ 6,625,363 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 83,721

$ 73,973 Construction accounts payable 120,404

125,031 Deferred revenue 41,303

36,859 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 170,289

154,427 Current maturities of debt 64,814

15,224 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 54,793

51,892 Total current liabilities 535,324

457,406 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,792,373

1,805,698 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,216,647

2,162,424 Deferred income taxes, net 47,347

41,393 Other liabilities 35,633

34,181 Total liabilities 4,627,324

4,501,102 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 196,031 and

194,271 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 1,960

1,943 Additional paid-in capital 2,814,424

2,784,416 Accumulated deficit (608,412)

(652,876) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,260)

(9,222) Total stockholders' equity 2,200,712

2,124,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,828,036

$ 6,625,363

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 44,464

$ (40,251) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 116,449

115,280 Deferred income taxes 5,864

(9,009) Share-based compensation 22,171

27,411 Non-cash rent expense 17,630

15,635 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 1,280

— Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net 904

(49,743) Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 3,919

3,918 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,734

17,909 Other (3,124)

(825) Net cash provided by operating activities 216,291

80,325 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (337,076)

(252,640) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 78,040

174,246 Other (462)

692 Net cash used in investing activities (259,498)

(77,702) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 44,291

8,657 Repayments of debt (7,430)

(11,539) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 620,000

420,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (620,000)

(390,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (508)

(697) Payments of debt discounts and issuance costs (2,550)

— Proceeds from stock option exercises 13,276

1,194 Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 1,450

— Other (109)

(476) Net cash provided by financing activities 48,420

27,139 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 136

(110) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,349

29,652 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 25,509

31,637 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 30,858

$ 61,289

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators

($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Membership Data













Center memberships 790,238

724,778

790,238

724,778 Digital On-hold memberships 42,401

50,985

42,401

50,985 Total memberships 832,639

775,763

832,639

775,763















Revenue Data













Membership dues and enrollment fees 71.4 %

69.4 %

71.6 %

70.2 % In-center revenue 28.6 %

30.6 %

28.4 %

29.8 % Total Center revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 387,115

$ 309,262

$ 744,603

$ 581,178 In-center revenue 155,010

136,620

295,274

246,325 Total Center revenue $ 542,125

$ 445,882

$ 1,039,877

$ 827,503















Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 701

$ 639

$ 1,369

$ 1,219 Comparable center revenue (2) 15.5 %

36.2 %

19.7 %

42.4 %















Center Data













Net new center openings (3) —

—

3

2 Total centers (end of period) (3) 164

153

164

153 Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 16,200,000

15,300,000

16,200,000

15,300,000















GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Net income (loss) $ 17,004

$ (2,285)

$ 44,464

$ (40,251) Net income (loss) margin (5) 3.0 %

(0.5) %

4.1 %

(4.7) % Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 136,039

$ 63,096

$ 256,141

$ 103,722 Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 24.2 %

13.7 %

23.9 %

12.2 % Center operations expense $ 302,603

$ 279,557

$ 576,712

$ 519,130 Pre-opening expenses (7) $ 2,984

$ 2,559

$ 4,669

$ 3,946 Rent $ 67,434

$ 59,989

$ 133,971

$ 115,953 Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (8) $ 6,819

$ 4,547

$ 13,196

$ 5,988 Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (8) $ 1,784

$ 5,079

$ 4,434

$ 9,647 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,943

$ 71,263

$ 216,291

$ 80,325 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures (9) $ 82,062

$ 32,441

$ 109,298

$ (1,853)





(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During the second quarter of 2023, we opened one center and closed one smaller-format leased center.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate fitness square footage, which we use as a metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. The square footage figures exclude areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net income (loss) margin is calculated as net income (loss) divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.



The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 17,004

$ (2,285)

$ 44,464

$ (40,251) Interest expense, net of interest income 31,979

27,093

63,174

57,036 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,513

(3,990)

12,385

(6,857) Depreciation and amortization 58,252

57,173

116,449

115,280 Share-based compensation expense (a) 16,549

5,973

22,171

27,411 COVID-19 related (credits) expenses (b) (76)

371

246

583 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (c) 7,491

(21,212)

759

(49,584) Capital transaction costs (d) —

—

—

255 Other (e) 1,327

(27)

(3,507)

(151) Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,039

$ 63,096

$ 256,141

$ 103,722







(a) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP") that launched on December 1, 2022, and liability classified awards related to our short-term incentive plan in 2023. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was associated with stock options, restricted stock and restricted stock units. The majority of this expense was associated with awards that were fully vested and became exercisable on April 4, 2022 in connection with the expiration of the lock-up period following our IPO.

(b) Represents the incremental (credits) expenses we recognized related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We adjust for these (credits) expenses as they do not represent (credits) expenses associated with our normal ongoing operations. We believe that adjusting for these (credits) expenses provides a more accurate and consistent representation of our actual operating performance from period to period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, COVID-19 related (credits) primarily consisted of a subsidy for our Canadian operations, partially offset by legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, and the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich.







(c) We adjust for the impact of losses and gains on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.







(d) Represents costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature, but excluding direct costs related to the IPO that were netted against the proceeds of the IPO.







(e) Includes benefits and costs associated with transactions that are unusual and non-recurring in nature.



(7) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers which are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(8) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.



(9) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less center maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow before growth capital expenditures ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,943

$ 71,263

$ 216,291

$ 80,325 Center maintenance capital expenditures (44,470)

(19,057)

(77,369)

(35,453) Corporate capital expenditures (15,411)

(19,765)

(29,624)

(46,725) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 82,062

$ 32,441

$ 109,298

$ (1,853)

Proceeds from Sale-Leaseback Transactions

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions $ 45,364

$ 94,580

$ 78,040

$ 174,246

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 82,922

$ (390,463) Interest expense, net of interest income 119,675

145,257 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 18,417

(100,315) Depreciation and amortization 230,052

231,376 Share-based compensation expense 32,051

358,869 COVID-19 related expenses 2,719

(817) (Gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (47,289)

(48,034) Other (4,404)

2,902 Adjusted EBITDA $ 434,143

$ 198,775

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Current maturities of debt $ 64,814

$ 21,727 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,792,373

1,807,418 Total Debt $ 1,857,187

$ 1,829,145 Less: Fair value adjustment 843

1,493 Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs (18,276)

(22,784) Less: Cash and cash equivalents 30,858

61,289 Net Debt $ 1,843,762

$ 1,789,147 Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA 434,143

198,775 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 4.2x

9.0x

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Third Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023 Net income $22 – $24

$75 – $83 Interest expense, net of interest income 34 – 33

131 – 129 Provision for income taxes 8 – 8

23 – 25 Depreciation and amortization 59 – 60

234 – 236 Share-based compensation expense 13 – 13

48 – 48 Other 0 – 0

(1) – (1) Adjusted EBITDA $136 – $138

$510 – $520

