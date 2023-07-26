Introducing the Ford, ADT-Backed Canopy Pickup Cam Now Available for Pre-Order

Canopy, the product of the 2022 joint venture between ADT and Ford, launched its first product, Canopy Pickup Cam, which is now available for pre-order via Canopy's e-commerce site.

Canopy exists to provide peace of mind for truck owners with an aftermarket, app-driven video security device. It's multi-make and it can be used on any model truck of any age.

Professional security monitoring and video storage available for retail for $14.99 a month. For the first 1,500 devices, Canopy will offer a 50% discount off the MSRP.

DETROIT, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy , a smart vehicle security startup, launched its first product, Canopy Pickup Cam which is now available for pre-order . Canopy was created in response to an increasing number of tradespeople and truck owners losing valuable tools, equipment, and gear to theft necessary to live their daily lives.

Canopy (PRNewswire)

The Canopy Pickup Cam is a connected security camera for pickup trucks, designed to provide real-time truck bed monitoring when the vehicle is parked and the owner is away.

"Every day, vehicle owners load their trucks with the tools that make their work possible. These vehicles are designed to transport their livelihood, yet, they offer little protection. Traditional security measures, such as lockboxes, cables, and covers add unnecessary time and effort to the work day," said Canopy CEO Christian Moran. "The harsh reality is most people who use these products don't find out about a theft until it's too late. At Canopy, we saw these problems as an opportunity to redefine vehicle security. We combined the benefits found in smart home technology with our automotive and AI expertise to deliver a great connected experience for vehicle owners."

The Pickup Cam provides customers with a complete view of the truck bed, with a 180° wide field of view, captured in HD. The camera has a dynamic LED bar that serves as an initial deterrent, signaling when the vehicle is under intelligent surveillance. Every Pickup Cam is connected to a Canopy Hub, which provides cellular connectivity and dedicated power to enable continuous monitoring. The complete system can be self-installed in about 15 minutes.

The camera works with the Canopy Security app where you can view live video and past recorded events. Users will receive a push notification whenever suspicious activity is detected. Recorded footage is stored securely on the cloud. The app also includes an on-demand Emergency help feature that connects users with an ADT professional monitoring agent.

Pricing and Availability

Canopy's initial pre-order run is specifically designed for truck bed security and retails for $299, with a subscription of $14.99 per month. The subscription fee allows Canopy to protect you anywhere your vehicle is located at any time. The subscription also enables several connected benefits including 4G LTE connectivity, secure cloud storage for your data, real-time alerts, ADT emergency help, and access to future software updates and new feature rollouts. Pre-order ends and opens to the general public in early Fall 2023.

For the first 1,500 devices, Canopy will offer a 50% discount off the MSRP of $299 and a monthly subscription of $14.99.

Click here for images and other assets.

ABOUT CANOPY

Founded in 2022 and backed by Ford and ADT, Canopy is on a mission to end vehicle theft and revolutionize security with cutting-edge technology. With offices in both the U.S. and UK, the Pickup Cam is designed in Detroit and will be available in the U.S. for the industry's highest-volume commercial and retail pickups. It will be easily installable by customers to successfully protect expensive work and recreational equipment. In 2024, Canopy plans to launch an industry-first, AI-Power security system with available professional monitoring for vans in the US and UK. For more information, visit www.canopy.security/ and follow Canopy on Facebook @CanopySecurity, and Instagram @canopysecurity, and Twitter @canopy_security, and Tik Tok @canopysecurity.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susannah Evans

Susannah.Evans@hkstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canopy