WinWire Recognized as a Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native Application Development Partner of the Year

WinWire Recognized as a Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native Application Development Partner of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire today announced that it has been named a finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards (POTYA) in the Cloud Native App Development category. WinWire was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

WinWire Recognized as a Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native Application Development Partner of the Year (PRNewswire)

WinWire stood out in the immensely competitive finalists' list for accelerating their customers' digital transformation journeys by developing cloud native applications on Microsoft's Azure platform. For instance, a leading animal healthcare organization's digital transformation was facilitated by agile and modern cloud-native applications that WinWire developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

Expressing his pleasure at the recognition, Ashu Goel , CEO at WinWire, said, "We are thrilled to have secured a place among the finalists in the Cloud Native App Development category of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. This selection is a testament to WinWire consistently demonstrating innovative thinking and our commitment to driving transformative change for customers through industry-leading solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Our expertise in Azure OpenAI further strengthens WinWire's ability to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed in today's digital landscape."

WinWire is a Microsoft Solutions and Advanced Specialization Partner, with expertise in infrastructure migration and modernization, cloud-native app development, application modernization, cloud optimization, OpenAI, and data and artificial intelligence.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 nominations submitted from more than 100 countries worldwide. WinWire was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Native App Development.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

About WinWire

WinWire 'Unleashes the Power of Azure and OpenAI' to enable enterprises across Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing navigate their digital transformation journey. WinWire helps its customers drive business growth and gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions.

A global multi-award-winning Microsoft Partner, WinWire delivers Cloud, App Modernization, and Data & OpenAI solutions for their customers.

The company's record of leadership, exceptional delivery and 'People First' culture make WinWire an ideal technology service partner. WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has 7 offices globally. Learn more at www.winwire.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160999/WinWire_Microsoft_POTYA_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560273/WinWire_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/WinWire Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WinWire Technologies