Sweet News: Avocados From Mexico® and Sprinkles Launch a Limited-edition Cupcake for National Avocado Day

The Avocados From Mexico® Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cupcake will be available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide for one week beginning July 31

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about a perfect pairing! Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is making National Avocado Day even better by partnering with renowned dessert bakery chain Sprinkles for a delicious collaboration – a limited-edition cupcake featuring fresh Mexican avocados.

Avocados From Mexico® Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cupcake (PRNewswire)

The Avocados From Mexico® Chocolate Dulce De Leche Sprinkles cupcake is a delectable banana cupcake that's studded with pecans and generously filled with a soft dulce de leche core. And to top it all off? A zesty frosting that blends rich cream cheese and chocolate made with fresh Mexican avocados for a delightful, creamy finish.

"The new Avocados From Mexico Chocolate Dulce De Leche cupcake features the highest quality and best-tasting ingredients," said Sprinkles Vice President, Culinary, Charles Craig. "By blending fresh avocado and smooth cream cheese alongside the banana and dulce de leche cupcake, we were able to elevate all the ingredients resulting in a cupcake that is out-of-this world. We can't wait for fans to try it!"

Beginning on July 31, National Avocado Day, consumers can make their week better by enjoying Avocados From Mexico in cupcake form — available at Sprinkles nationwide through August 6.

"Avocados From Mexico make everything better, and we're so proud that our avocados will get to shine in a unique way on National Avocado Day," said Kelly Burke, Director of Brand Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "Our brand is known for bringing the good times with great tasting avocados. We are excited to partner with a beloved brand like Sprinkles to spark good times in a new way with everyone's favorite sweet treat."

"Sprinkles Cupcakes has always taken an innovative approach to classic desserts, and this new collaboration with Avocados From Mexico is no exception," said Sprinkles CMO, Michelle Wong. "Avocados From Mexico was an obvious choice for their quality and taste, and we can't wait for our guests to discover our latest cupcake, starring this beloved fruit."

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). #MakeItBetter #AFMxSprinkles

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Sprinkles

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Sprinkles prides themselves in being passionate innovators and since debuting the world's first Cupcake ATM, the brand has introduced layer cakes, cookies and brownies, launched a national shipping platform and has grown to over 70 bakeries and ATMs coast-to-coast. Sprinkles launched domestic and international franchising in 2022. For additional information on Sprinkles, follow @sprinklescupcakes on social and visit www.sprinkles.com.

