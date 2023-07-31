Yubo joins GIFCT to combat the spread of violent extremist content online

PARIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubo, the live social discovery app for Gen Z, has become a member of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) to support its mission to prevent terrorist and violent extremist exploitation online through research, technical collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

Through its membership, Yubo will leverage GIFCT's hash-sharing database to identify and remove content shared on Yubo that is associated with United Nations-designated terrorist entities, attacker manifestos, terrorist publications, and other violent extremist groups. GIFCT is an NGO designed to prevent terrorists and violent extremists from exploiting digital platforms.

Since 2017, GIFCT has run a safe and secure industry database of hashes – or "digital fingerprints'' – of known terrorist and violent extremist material, which GIFCT members have identified and removed from their platforms. With users in over 140 countries around the world, Yubo will play a key role in helping GIFCT further scale its international hash-sharing database.

"GIFCT's hash database provides Yubo with a powerful tool to further strengthen our multifaceted approach to content moderation and more effectively identify and eliminate violent extremist content at scale," said Yubo co-founder and CEO Sacha Lazimi. "We look forward to expanding our support of GIFCT through this initiative and working with other member organizations to leverage technology to combat terrorism and enhance safety for all, on- and offline."

GIFCT's hash-sharing database works first by enabling member companies, like Yubo, to identify and "hash" content, such as photos, videos, or PDFs, ensuring a privacy-by-design approach to recording content for reporting or removal without linking to any personally identifiable information. Hashes appear as digital signatures or numerical representations of the original content, which means they cannot be easily reverse engineered to recreate the content.

"The lifecycle of violent extremism is often extended through the dissemination of content online, and the support of member organizations like Yubo is crucial to breaking these cycles," said GIFCT Executive Director Naureen Chowdhury Frink. "We are grateful to our GIFCT member companies for their continued collaboration in our shared mission to prevent terrorists and violent extremists from exploiting digital platforms, and we welcome the important investments Yubo has made for the safety of its community."

Yubo's integration of the GIFCT hash-sharing database follows the platform's support of the Take It Down initiative by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in February. Take It Down is NCMEC's free online service that, like GIFCT, leverages a hash-sharing system to help minors remove their nudes from the internet and combat the online spread of child sexual exploitation.

ABOUT YUBO

Yubo is a live social discovery app making it easy for Gen Z to expand their social circles and hang out online with new friends from around the world. By eliminating likes and follows, we empower young people to show up as their true selves and connect as authentically as they would offline. Safety is a cornerstone of our platform, and we are proud to be the first social app in the world to introduce comprehensive user-age verification tools and real-time video and audio moderation for livestreams. Founded in France in 2015, Yubo is used in more than 140 countries by over 60 million users. Visit us at yubo.live to learn more and follow our journey.

ABOUT GIFCT

GIFCT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and tech-led initiative with over 20 member tech companies offering unique settings for diverse stakeholders to identify and solve the most complex global challenges at the intersection of terrorism and technology. GIFCT's mission is to prevent terrorists and violent extremists from exploiting digital platforms through our vision of a world in which the technology sector marshals its collective creativity and capacity to render terrorists and violent extremists ineffective online. In every aspect of our work, we aim to be transparent, inclusive, and respectful of the fundamental and universal human rights that terrorists and violent extremists seek to undermine.

